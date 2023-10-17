GCC stocks see relief but risks remain ahead

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets stabilized to a certain extent in reaction to the efforts to de-escalate geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, traders could remain cautious in the face of the risks of a flare-up.

The Dubai stock market recorded less volatility as traders’ attention focused on the efforts to limit the risks around geopolitical tensions. However, the main index could still be exposed to the developments in the region although local fundamentals remain strong and could help limit losses and fuel a recovery when conditions are more adequate.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded after its latest price corrections after concerns about an increase in geopolitical tensions abated to a certain extent. The market could see more gains if traders continue to buy the dip. However, the uncertainty in the region and in energy markets could weigh on expectations.

The Qatari stock market continued to see downside risks and remained in a downtrend overall. Uncertainty in energy markets could continue to weigh on sentiment while traders could remain cautious ahead of more company earnings releases.

The Saudi stock market rebounded after a period of stabilization and could see traders buying the dip in particular if the risks around geopolitical tensions remain limited. However, the market could remain exposed to another round of price correction in the face of the current uncertainties in the region.





