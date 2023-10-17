Bioplastics Market 2023 | How The Market Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in inclination toward bio-based products to reduce the dependency over conventional plastics, rise in environmental concerns among consumers, and surge in demand for eco-friendly alternatives are expected to drive the growth of the global bioplastics market .

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bioplastics market generated $6.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Bioplastics, referred to as biodegradable plastics, are produced from renewable materials and can assist decrease the worldwide pollutants caused by plastic waste.

It is worth noting that plastic is one of the most widely used petroleum derivatives in the world, with an annual intake of 200 million tons. It is generated from a finite aid (petroleum) and is both polluting and non-degradable (decomposition can take over 1000 years).

The biodegradable plastic segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segment of the market such as non-biodegradable plastic.

This is one of the reasons why countries like Bangladesh have banned the use of traditional plastic bags, which clog sewage pipes and lead to flooding. Additionally, Africa has named them as a "national flower" because they are visual across the landscape, while Europe has contemplated taxing them. Furthermore, plastic waste is the primary cause of mortality among marine species and birds that ingest them and presents a serious environmental concern, such as islands of garbage.

Bioplastics is a viable alternative to traditional plastic:

Bioplastics are the best option that's being promoted, which is making use of natural polymers made from things like crops, cellulose, potatoes, and corn starch. Biopolymers are 100% biodegradable, just as resistant and adaptable, and they are already being used in farming, textiles, medicine, containers, and packaging industry. Also, they are already utilized in popular cities across Europe and the US for eco-friendly reasons and are known as PHA.

The flexible packaging segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The consumer goods segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

PHA as a bioplastic:

Polyesters are produced by combining a series of bacterial strains with raw vegetable materials. PHAs can be used, for instance, in injection molding to design automobile parts and for various other applications. PHA is extracted from bacteria like pseudomonas.

The market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The report also analzyes other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The benefits of bioplastics:

- They are liable for a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

- They offer energy saving in production.

- They are produced in a way that reduces the amount of non-biodegradable waste which pollutes the environment.

- They do not contain any additives that can pose a risk to human health, including phthalates or Bisphenol A.

- They do not involve the usage of resources that are not renewable.

The key players analzyed in the global bioplastics market report include Eastman Chemical Company, Kuraray Co. Ltd., LG Chem, BASF SE, Biome Technologies Plc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Corbion N.V., Danimer Scientific, Dow Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Novamont S.P.A and SKC.

