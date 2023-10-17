(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

My Felony from acclaimed American rockers Nic Andrea & The Verdict

My Felony, from the album Jimi Come Home

JIMI COME HOME

Track Title: My Felony, from the album Jimi Come Home Genre: Rock Launch Date: 13th October 2023 ISRC Code: USL4Q2335228

LOS ANGELES, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Artist Location: Los Angeles, California, USANic Andrea & The Verdict is LA's "Latest and Greatest" rock band.Formed by blues rock musician Nick Andrea (Blues @ Dark, 2022), the band includes Grammy winning guitarist Ricky Z (Chicago, Steven Tyler), keyboardist Gary Swan (Deep Purple, The Pointer Sisters), drummer Lynn Coulter (The Drifters, Bo Diddley) and bassist Eric Garcia (Bob Dylan).The band is fresh off the success of their May 2023 debut EP, "A Night at the Wrecking Yard, Pt 1" and is about to do it again on 13th October 2023 with the release of their concept album, "Jimi Come Home", also to be released as a film in November 2023.Nic Andrea & the Verdict: A RockPhenomenon Unveils Triple Threat w/Music Video, Album, and Film This Fall!Nic Andrea, the dynamic force behind one of L.A.'s "latest and greatest" rock bands, is gearing up to unleash an exciting trifecta of creativity this fall. Starting on September 29th they'll release their highly anticipated music video, "My Felony," followed by the launch of their album, "Jimi Come Home," on October 13th, and an enthralling short film with the same name on November 3rd, 2023."Jimi Come Home" is a captivating blend of truth and fiction. The album's inspiration stems from a mysterious incident when a guitarist abruptly left the band during a practice session, never to return. The rest of the album delves into Nic Andrea's speculation about the demons Jimi might have faced and the potential impact of his actions on others.Following the album's launch, fans can look forward to an immersive cinematic experience with the release of the short film "Jimi Come Home" on November 3rd, 2023. Early viewers have already hailed it as "A visually tantalizing musical adventure."(KHUG).Nic Andrea & the Verdict aspire to be remembered as the musicians who emerged from obscurity to create profoundly resonant music that leaves an indelible mark on hearts and minds. Their originality and depth promise to make their music a timeless addition to our playlists, and it all begins with the release of "Jimi Come Home" on October 13th, 2023.Fans of iconic artists like Bob Seger, Don Henley, Rod Stewart, Robert Palmer, or Mick Jagger will undoubtedly discover a kindred spirit in the music of Nic Andrea & the Verdict.Mark your calendars:● "My Felony" Music Video Release: September 29th, 2023● "Jimi Come Home" Album Release: October 13th, 2023● "Jimi Come Home" Film Release: November 3rd, 202Follow Nic Andrea & the Verdict:Instagram: Nick Andrea & The VerdictFacebook: Nic Andrea MusicWebsite:Nick Andrea OfficialContact Nic Andrea & The Verdict on at and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

email us here

Nic Andrea & The Verdict- My Felony (Official Music Video)