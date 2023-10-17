VRIZE Honors Exceptional Talent At 3Rd Anniversary Confluence 2023 In Goa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unified in Excellence: The VRIZE Team at Confluence 2023, Goa

VRIZE logo

GOA, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VRIZE, a beacon in digital innovation, recently rolled out the red carpet for its outstanding professionals during the 3rd anniversary Confluence 2023 awards ceremony, set in the scenic heart of Goa. The event, an epitome of the company's commitment to recognizing excellence, witnessed 40 standout employees being awarded for their unwavering commitment to enhancing company performance.Confluence 2023 is VRIZE's way of expressing gratitude to its avant-garde workforce. It is dedicated to those who, through their persistent professionalism and a relentless pursuit of excellence, have consistently ensured top-tier services to clients and the company. The two-day extravaganza saw participation from VRIZE's diverse global teams hailing from India, Serbia, Singapore, Canada, and the United States, converging not just to commemorate individual and collective achievements, but also to foster camaraderie and have a memorable time.Maloy Roy, Chief Executive Officer of VRIZE, reflected on the company's journey and vision, stating,“Be Frictionless. A 400+ global team of VRIZE is a proof that yes it is possible to win by creating Customer Outcomes frictionlessly. We will continue to have a Day 1 mindset and continue to obsess about what will make our customers win and dominate their markets. I congratulate every member of VRIZE for another stupendous year and for many more ahead.Our best is yet to come!”Apart from the awards and reflections, the highlight of Confluence 2023 was the enriching panel discussions. Led by industry experts and thought leaders, these sessions inspired, challenged, and urged the attendees to envision a future filled with innovation and collaboration.Confluence 2023, with its amalgamation of celebration, introspection, and future vision, is sure to remain etched in the memories of every VRIZER. As VRIZE steps into the future, the Confluence spirit will undoubtedly play a pivotal role, motivating every VRIZER to consistently strive for excellence and make a difference in the digital landscape.About VRIZEFounded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has grown to a company of more than 410+ employees. The team is an aggregation of experienced professionals who strive for outstanding results. With a mission to create a frictionless digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services including platform engineering, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence.Currently, VRIZE has client partnerships across the US, Canada, Europe, and India with operational delivery centers in Dallas, Toronto, Belgrade, Bengaluru (Bangalore), Trivandrum and Raipur with more European offices coming soon. For more information about our organization, please visit .Visit us on social media: LinkedIn .

