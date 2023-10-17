Australia, China witness positive turnaround in stock markets

(MENAFN) In the financial markets, both Australia and China witnessed a positive turnaround in their stock markets on Tuesday, which was a welcome shift following a two-day streak of declines. However, the New Zealand dollar experienced a weakening trend, primarily triggered by an inflation reading – the first such data release since the weekend's elections.



The Reserve Bank of Australia published the detailed minutes from its October monetary policy meeting, shedding light on the central bank's decision to maintain the benchmark lending rates at 4.1 percent. Notably, this decision marked the fourth consecutive month in which the Reserve Bank of Australia chose to keep interest rates unchanged. The minutes provided valuable insights into the central bank's thought process and rationale behind its decision, offering investors and economists a better understanding of the economic landscape.



In New Zealand, the inflation rate for the third quarter was unveiled, revealing a notable decrease to a two-year low of 5.6 percent. This data point represented a notable drop from the previous quarter's inflation rate of 6 percent. The decline in inflation figures can potentially have far-reaching implications, affecting economic policies and influencing decision-making processes in New Zealand. It's a critical data point for policymakers, businesses, and investors to gauge the country's economic health.



Looking ahead, all eyes are now on China as it is set to release crucial economic data. On Wednesday, the focus will be on China's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures, in addition to several other economic indicators. Economists and market analysts are intently awaiting these releases, with expectations centered around a third-quarter GDP growth rate of 4.4 percent. These data points are of significant importance, providing insights into the economic performance of the world's second-largest economy, influencing global markets, and affecting trade sentiments.



As the financial landscape continues to evolve, these developments in the Asia-Pacific region have captured the attention of investors and analysts, shaping their strategies and market expectations.

