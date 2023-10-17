Ayatollah Khamenei warns of possible Muslim reply to Israeli slaughters

(MENAFN) Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Head of the Islamic Revolution, cautioned on Tuesday that if Israel's Zionist dictatorship persists in perpetrate atrocities, no one can stop Muslims, such as resistance groups, from establishing new fronts against Israel.



“If the crimes of the Zionist regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will lose their patience and then nobody can prevent them,” Ayatollah Khamenei informed a summit of greatly talented individuals.



In an indirect mention of the demands from certain nations and heads of state around the world pleading with Iran not to let the Israel-Gaza conflict escalate, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that they "must not expect" Iran to stop "that group from doing that work because nobody can prevent them when they lose their patience, and this is a reality."



The Chief went on to add that the illegitimate Zionist regime should be tried for "genocide" on the Palestinian people.



“What is happening before the eyes of the entire world is the genocide of the usurper regime. The entire world is looking.”



Nevertheless, the Leader emphasized that the Zionist authority will be unable to compensate for its "humiliating defeat" at the hands of resistance troops.



“Of course, whatever the Zionist regime does it cannot compensate for its humiliating defeat,” the Chief stressed.



On October 7, in a sudden attack nicknamed the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, fighters from the resistance Hamas group infiltrated territory seized by Israel in 1948, killing over 290 Israeli military personnel and capturing approximately 200, including settlers.

