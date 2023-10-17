J&J surpasses expectations in first post-separation quarterly outcomes

(MENAFN) Johnson & Johnson (J&J) released its latest quarterly results, marking its first report following the separation from its consumer health spinoff, Kenvue, in August. This move was the largest shake-up in the company's 137-year history. Post-separation, J&J had initially lowered its full-year sales and profit guidance. However, in this report, the pharmaceutical and medical devices company has raised its outlook for the full year. It now anticipates 2023 sales ranging from USD83.6 billion to USD84 billion, compared to the previous guidance of USD83.2 billion to USD84 billion provided in August. The adjusted earnings per share for the year are projected to be between USD10.07 and USD10.13, up from the earlier estimate of USD10.00 to USD10.10. J&J's strong performance during this quarter has contributed to the positive full-year projection.



In the eyes of investors, the focus has now shifted to how J&J will perform as a standalone pharmaceutical and medical devices company. The company's stock saw a more than 1 percent rise in premarket trading following the release of the report. Despite the 11 percent drop in J&J's shares over the year, it still retains a market value of approximately USD379 billion. The company's financial results are highly regarded as a bellwether for the broader health sector, and the report indicates a 6.8 percent growth in sales compared to the same period last year.



The positive financial results and revised full-year guidance are seen as significant achievements for Johnson & Johnson in its new post-separation era. This move allows the company to focus more on its core pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses, providing opportunities for growth and strategic developments.

MENAFN17102023000045015682ID1107256032