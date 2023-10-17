Queue Management System Market To Generate $1.4 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Queue Management System Market , by Offering (Solution, Service), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Mode (Virtual Queuing, Non-Virtual Queuing), by Queue Type (Structured Queue, Unstructured Queue, Kiosk Queue, Mobile Queue), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Reporting and Analytics, Real-Time Monitoring, Appointment Management, Customer Service, Query Handling, In-Store Management, Others), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Public Sector, IT &Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"

The queue management system market size was valued at $706.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Queue management system is an approach used to develop more efficient systems that can reduce customer waiting times or perceived waiting times for service. The aim is to increase both the number of customers that can be served and customer satisfaction with the entire queue experience.

The queue management system industry has been influenced by several market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Undoubtedly, need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity has accelerated the need for queue management system globally. In addition, increase on emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals have further boosted the queue management system market growth. However, high initial set-up cost of queue management systems restricted the market growth. On the other hand, many SMEs entering the market and providing advance solutions for queue management system market forecast is expected to create greater opportunities in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Queue Management System Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Queue Management System Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Advantech Co. Ltd

AKIS Technologies

ATT Systems

Aurionpro solution ltd

AwebStar

Business Automation

Core Mobile

Hate2wait

JRNI

Lavi Industries

MaliaTec

QLess

Q-Matic

Qminder

Q-nomy

Qudini

SEDCO and Many More

The market is witnessing increased demand from sectors, such as healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing setups, where these products are used in operations areas, admin blocks, and several other places. Rise in awareness for personal hygiene and increased focus on saving the work environment in various geographies propel the demand for social distancing solutions, including queue management systems.

The provided report outlines a comprehensive analysis of the Queue Management System (QMS) market, including various aspects such as market trends, estimations, dynamics, and opportunities.

The report is a valuable resource for stakeholders in the QMS market, providing a detailed analysis of market dynamics, trends, and opportunities. It enables informed decision-making and offers insights into the competitive landscape, allowing businesses to strategize and adapt to the evolving market conditions.

