2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference: Pioneering Solutions For America's Aging Population

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is pleased to announce the highly anticipated 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference (#HCAOA2023) will take place from October 23 - 24, 2023, at the Hilton Chicago. This premier event brings together industry experts, caregivers, thought leaders and policymakers to tackle the pressing challenges posed by the impending aging US population and the critical need to address the caregiver shortage. This year's event will be one for the record books, boasting a nearly 30% increase in registrants compared to 2022, with the largest assembly of exhibitors in the home care industry, numbering over 100.As the United States faces a dramatic demographic shift, the demand for home-based care services has never been more urgent. The 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference serves as a crucial platform for industry stakeholders to collaborate, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions enabling elderly and disabled individuals to live comfortably in their homes.Throughout the conference, attendees can participate in 16 concurrent sessions, focusing on key topics such as enhancing the caregiver workforce, instilling compassion in care, and identifying alternative sources for funding in-home care. Additionally, two keynote speeches will address leadership and innovation in the field. To kick off the conference, a Pre-Conference event on Sunday, October 22, will emphasize HCAOA's state and federal advocacy efforts and underscore the importance of having a collective voice in addressing state regulations and legislation."We are excited to host the 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference in Chicago. This event will be a pivotal moment for the home care industry to come together, share knowledge, inspire each other, and chart a path forward to ensure that our aging population and those in need receive the care and support they deserve," said Jason Lee, CEO of HCAOA.For more information about the 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference, please visit the conference website . Join the conversation on social media using the official hashtag #HCAOA2023.About Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,500 agencies across the United States.

