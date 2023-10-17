Iran warns against Israeli regime’s actions against Palestinians, supports Gaza’s resistance

(MENAFN) Once more, Iran has expressed its concerns regarding the adverse consequences of how the Israeli government handles the Palestinian situation, especially in the context of its extensive military operations in the besieged Gaza Strip.



During a weekly news briefing, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, underlined that the resistance groups in Gaza are in a battle against the Tel Aviv government on behalf of the entire Palestinian population.



He strongly criticized the misrepresentation of the plight of Gazans by Western mainstream media, highlighting its role in absolving the oppressors while depicting them as the victims.



“Resistance is the undeniable right of the Palestinian nation. The Zionist regime has lost the battle, and the latest developments clearly show its resounding defeat in the face of the Palestinian resistance front. To make up for the defeat, the regime has employed all means at its disposal against Palestinians,” Kanaani declared.



A senior Iranian official also called Israel's actions in Gaza a "war crime," mentioning both its verdict to cut off supplies of water, food, as well as medicine to the enclave and its repeated use of weaponry outlawed under international law towards citizens.



“The world public opinion has awakened. We are witnessing that various nations are significantly throwing their support behind the Palestinian nation. Iran has repeatedly emphasized that the prolongation of the status quo could agitate the atmosphere in the region,” Kanaani pointed out.



He further mentioned, “If such an inhumane policy persists, all options are possible. The resistance front in the region will not close its eyes to the Zionists’ crimes. The continuation of these conditions can endanger regional peace. It is everyone’s responsibility worldwide to confront the actions of the Zionists.”

