Russia implements temporary ban on seafood imports from Japan

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Russian government implemented a temporary ban on seafood imports from Japan, following Tokyo's discharge of treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.



As per an announcement by Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian authority overseeing food safety, these restrictions will remain in effect until the safety of aquatic products is verified to meet the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union.



In August, China, Japan's largest seafood importer, had already prohibited seafood imports from Japan, including an existing ban on purchases from ten Japanese prefectures around the Fukushima plant. This action was in direct response to Tokyo's decision to release approximately 1.3 million metric tons of wastewater, equivalent to about 500 Olympic-size swimming pools, into the Pacific Ocean. This discharge began on August 24, marking 12 years since the Fukushima plant's catastrophic meltdown following a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami.



The Fukushima nuclear disaster is considered the most significant nuclear accident globally since the Chernobyl incident in 1986.



The Japanese government has repeatedly said that the water release is safe, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has endorsed the plan, stating that it is "consistent with relevant international safety standards" and will have a "negligible" impact on people and the environment.



South Korea has also extended a 2013 ban on the import of fish and seafood from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima.

