Former FTX director reveals lavish spending by Founder

(MENAFN) Nishad Singh, the former Director of Engineering at FTX, testified in Manhattan federal court as part of the ongoing criminal trial of FTX's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Singh's testimony revealed that Bankman-Fried spent significant sums of money on various endeavors, including real estate, venture investments, campaign donations, and celebrity endorsements.



Singh's appearance marked the third week of Bankman-Fried's trial, with the prosecution continuing to call former associates who were closely connected to the defendant. Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend who managed sister hedge fund Alameda Research, testified the previous week. Prior to her testimony, Gary Wang, Bankman-Fried's former college roommate and an FTX co-founder, also took the stand.



During his testimony, Singh revealed that he frequently expressed concerns to Bankman-Fried about the company's extravagant spending. He described feeling "embarrassed" and "ashamed" about the excessive spending habits, which he believed exuded a sense of "flashiness."



The prosecution's focus on how Bankman-Fried used FTX's funds is crucial to the case, as it revolves around the disappearance of billions of dollars in customer funds that were supposed to be invested in cryptocurrencies and held in client accounts. Bankman-Fried faces seven criminal counts related to the collapse of FTX and Alameda, including charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering, which carry the potential for a life prison sentence. He has entered a plea of not guilty.



Like Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh is cooperating with the prosecution as part of a plea deal he agreed to in February. At that time, Singh pleaded guilty to six charges, including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.

