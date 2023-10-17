Detectiome Unveils Revolutionary AI-Backed 'Revonco' Multicancer Test At Expand North Star 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Revonco has been designed by in5 start-up Detectiome for the Middle Eastern population's genetic make-up. The launch marks a significant step towards leveraging AI to deliver lifesaving healthcare.

A flagship multicancer early detection (MCED) test powered by artificial intelligence (AI) has been launched in Dubai. Detectiome, a pioneering force in precision medicine and part of TECOM Group PJSC's in5 incubation ecosystem, revealed 'Revonco' at Expand North Star 2023.

Revonco has specifically been designed for the Middle Eastern population's unique genetic makeup, and its launch marks a significant step towards harnessing AI to deliver live-saving technology that provides patients accurate, efficient, and personalised cancer care solutions. Revonco is currently available for research use only (RUO), and Detectiome plans to use the test in clinical trials and pilot studies before registering it with the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention to be approved for use by the public.

An unparalleled breakthrough that represents the culmination of extensive research and development (R&D), Revonco leverages generative AI and multiomics – an approach that combines and analyses several fields of study including genomics, epigenomics, and transcriptomics – to detect multiple types of cancers at their earliest stages, even before symptoms manifest. The early detection capability can enhance treatment outcomes and raise the survival rates of cancer patients across the region.

On behalf of in5, Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, said:“in5 draws on strategies like Dubai Research and Development Programme and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' to nurture an ecosystem that makes groundbreaking innovation a reality. We remain committed to supporting companies like Detectiome in their journey towards transforming lives and cementing Dubai's position as the leading global hub for pathbreaking innovation.”

Revolutionising regional healthcare:

Detectiome's Revonco MCED test is the only cancer screening method that is optimised for the Middle Eastern population's genetic diversity rather than relying on data from Western populations to avoid limitations and biases when used for non-Western ethnicities.

This is particularly significant as not all precision diagnostics are created equal, and a product developed for the US and EU genetic population can be up to 2x less effective when used in the Middle East. Such scenarios make it essential to develop products tailored for specific genetic population to ensure the provision of quality healthcare.

The focus on Middle Eastern genetic data helps Revonco's AI model identify various types of cancers at their earliest stages, shifting the burden of cancer from the late stage to the early stage and potentially improving survival rates for patients.

Arman Vali, CEO of Detectiome, said:“At Detectiome, we understand that the effectiveness of precision diagnostics is inherently linked to the genetic diversity of the target population. Our mission is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge precision medicine and the unique genetic makeup of the Middle East. This has only been possible thanks to our innovations in using AI to solve problems that have been a dream just a few years ago.

“Our flagship product, Revonco, is not just another liquid biopsy product; it's the only precision diagnostic product in the world specifically designed for the genetic population of the Middle East.”

Detectiome is part of in5, part of TECOM Group PJSC, the region's leading innovation and entrepreneurship platform that has supported over 850 start-ups representing more than 50 nationalities since its inception in 2013. The incubator celebrated its 10th anniversary in June 2023 with the launch of in5 Science to facilitate entrepreneurship and investment for science-based start-ups in sectors including the life sciences.

Revonco's launch was announced at Expand North Star 2023, the world's largest event for start-ups and investors, held at Dubai Harbour on 15-18 October. in5 is showcasing 16 start-ups from its ecosystem at the event.

In addition to in5, TECOM Group's portfolio offers value-added platforms such as co-working spaces through D/Quarters, freelance packages via GoFreelance, and an integrated smart services platform, axs.

TECOM Group's portfolio also comprises 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About TECOM Group PJSC:

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai's status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 10,000 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts' community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform,“axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the“Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.

About in5:

in5 is an enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offering five key benefits through its robust start-up framework, creative spaces and specialised industry centres, training and mentorship programmes, community-wide networking events and access to investors. in5 nurtures ideas and businesses to their next phase of growth.

Launched in 2013 by TECOM Group to support Dubai's start-up ecosystem and help enterprises grow into commercially viable ventures, in5's three specialised centres for innovators in the tech, media, and design industries, provide aspiring students, entrepreneurs, and start-ups with access to a diverse community of creative minds, facilitating the constant exchange of knowledge and passionate debate conducive to ideation.

About Detectiome:

Detectiome is a UAE-based AI-driven diagnostics company on a mission to democratise precision medicine and diagnosis for everyone regardless of their genetic and ethnic background. Detectiome's focus is developing life-saving solutions that cater precisely to the unique and diverse genetic background of the Middle Eastern population through precise, actionable, and cost-effective liquid biopsy products that can be game changers at a population scale.