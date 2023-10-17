Ladybug Resource Group (OTC: LBRG) Sets 120MM Annual Revenue Trajectory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Already Proven 5MM Business Model Set to Expand

TULSA, OK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG), announces that the Company's subsidiary, Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd, projects an annual revenue of $120 million by year 5 based on their market research analysis and growth strategy.

Alan Fetzer, CEO, states,“Growhouse Nutraceuticals, Ltd is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the global shift towards health and wellness. As a Ladybug subsidiary, Growhouse Nutraceuticals already has a successful fulfillment e-commerce and direct marketing market. The key to Growhouse's success lies in its ability to leverage technology and implement new business models that address these challenges head-on. By staying attuned to consumer demands, regulatory changes, and technological advancements, Growhouse can stay ahead of the curve and remain a leader in the industry.”

Tamara Maxfield, CEO of Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd, adds,“Since inception in 2022, Growhouse has achieved remarkable success, generating over 5 million in revenue. In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of health and wellness, Growhouse has built an exceptional team, identified key acquisitions in niche markets, and crafted a strategic blueprint that sets the stage for an impressive achievement: reaching a monthly revenue of 10 million dollars, all while maintaining a robust 20% EBITDA margin within just five years. Given that 99% of our sales and success has come from direct marketing, we are excited that our future is to continue and expand efforts in e-commerce platforms.”

A central component of the company growth strategy is the intellectual property of the cutting-edge NutraBuddy platform, powered by advanced artificial intelligence, a technology being developed to revolutionize the health and wellness sector. The platform will provide customers with tailored solutions that meet their unique needs through a holistic wellness experience that distinguishes Growhouse from the competition. Nutraceuticals, a portmanteau of "nutrition" and "pharmaceuticals," refer to products derived from food sources that provide extra health benefits beyond the essential nutritional value found in foods. They can include dietary supplements, functional foods, medicinal foods, and farmaceuticals. With the growing global interest in health and wellness, the market for nutraceuticals has been expanding. Services and products can be accessed via our concierge services by visiting our website and submitting contact info for 24-hour response.

Alan Fetzer, CEO, concludes,“Over the next 12 months, the Company will increase its platform to offer advancements in technology and data collection, e-commerce platforms offering subscription models, products with clean labels, minimal ingredients, and precise sourcing, plant-based and organic supplements, tapping into markets where they might not have a physical presence, offering better prices to consumers and gaining more control over branding and customer experience, e-commerce platforms can offer better product recommendations, predictive replenishments, and more personalized shopping experiences.”

About Ladybug Resource Group

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is dedicated to driving e-commerce advancement through innovative solutions and strategic acquisitions in Subscription-based Models, Ethical Shopping Platforms, Social Commerce, and Unified Commerce. LBRG is committed to maintaining steady growth and growth opportunities that generate long-term value for our shareholders.

Our company website is

Our company Twitter/X Account is

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website or via its current social media accounts.

About Growhouse Nutraceuticals

Growhouse Nutraceuticals is a sports nutrition and nutraceutical supplement company. Offering a wide variety of products, brands, and prices that can fit your needs. Whether you are looking for pre-workout supplements to help you get an extra boost during your training sessions or organic supplements to support your health and well-being, we have the products you need. Our staff is also well trained with the knowledge base to help you out with any questions regarding our products or different ways you can use them in your everyday life.

Our company website is

Our company Twitter/X Account is

About NutraBuddy

The NutraBuddy platform, powered by advanced artificial intelligence, is a technology being developed to revolutionize the health and wellness sector. The platform will provide customers with tailored solutions that meet their unique needs through a holistic wellness experience that distinguishes Growhouse from the competition. Services and products can be accessed via our concierge services by visiting our website and submitting contact info for 24 hour response.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "will," or "plan." Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Company Contact

Ladybug Resources Group Inc

1408 S. Denver Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74119

+1 918-727-7137





Tags Ladybug Resources Group Inc Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. revenue Supplements