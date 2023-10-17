Dr. Destenie Nock Wins 2023 George Tallman Ladd Research Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“ DevvStream ” or the“ Company ”) (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, is pleased to announce that Dr. Destenie Nock has been selected as the 2023 winner of the George Tallman Ladd Research Award from Carnegie Mellon University in recognition of her outstanding research contributions to advancing scholarship and influencing real-world practices in the areas of energy poverty, energy transition, and social sustainability.







Dr. Nock's pioneering work on energy transition is founded on the fundamental premise that an energy system dependent on fossil fuels poses a severe threat to both human health and the environment-and yet a transition to alternative energy sources does not guarantee that the resulting benefits will be distributed evenly throughout society. Guided by this principle, Dr. Nock has focused her energy transition research on accurately identifying those communities that may bear a disproportionate burden during the shift to a fully carbon-neutral energy grid. A key result of her research has been the development of a comprehensive framework for assessing air pollution distribution parity, which serves as a valuable tool for policymakers facing the complex challenge of balancing economic, environmental, technical, and social considerations during the decarbonization process. Dr. Nock and her team also conduct research on energy poverty, using regression models along with household energy data to identify the communities most at risk of climate-related illnesses such as heat stroke and hypothermia during the transition to cleaner forms of energy generation.

“I'm honored to receive this award,” said Dr. Nock.“I think social sustainability often gets overlooked in decarbonization discussions, and we need to make sure we never lose sight of the energy system.”

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a technology-based sustainability company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air-creating carbon credits in the process.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FIAC) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined Company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“DEVS”.

