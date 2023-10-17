Authid Renews ISO 27001:2013 Certification For Information Security Management Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accreditation reaffirms commitment to managing its biometric identity platform and data assets to the highest internationally recognized security standards

Denver, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the renewal of its certification as an ISO 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization (ISO).

authID takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients' information seriously. Issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited third-party auditor, the renewed ISO 27001 certification is evidence that authID has implemented and exceeded rigorous international security management standards for our best-in-class biometric identity proofing and authentication system.

“Ever-increasing cyberthreats mandate the deployment of“zero trust” cybersecurity and risk management strategies,” said Thomas Szoke, Chief Technology Officer of authID.“The renewal of our ISO 27001 certification reaffirms authID's commitment to offering our customers the highest level of assurance that our systems operate within a secure environment, while delivering fast, accurate and seamless identity experiences.”

authID's patented biometric identity platform provides uncompromising security to protect both workforce and consumer platforms against identity fraud and unauthorized access due to compromised credentials. Delivering fully orchestrated identity journeys that are fast, accurate, and user-friendly, authID's document-based identity verification stops identity fraud at account opening with secure, streamlined digital onboarding. authID then binds the user's identity to a cloud biometric root of trust that strengthens an organization's defense against phishing and account takeover attacks with lightning-fast FIDO2 passwordless login and account recovery and authentication with a secure and portable biometric selfie .

“authID protects digital enterprises against relentless phishing schemes and cyberattacks by ensuring they 'Know Who's Behind the Device', without impacting user convenience,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.“Our next generation, biometric authentication quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, eliminating any assumption of 'who' is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from infiltrating accounts and seizing assets.”

This renewed ISO certification builds on authID's rigorous security and compliance standards, including achieving conformance with ISO 30107-3 Level 1 and 2 for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and its previous attestations for SOC 2 compliance.

