Gabelli Funds 47Th Annual Auto Symposium October 30Th And October 31St

| Day 1
| Da y 2
| 10:30am
| Gabelli Auto Team
| 7:50am
| Gabelli Auto Team
| 11:00
| Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)
Greg Ethridge, CFO; Kunal Bhalla SVP, Corporate Development
| 8:00
| Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)
Michael McGaugh, President & CEO; Grant Fitz, Executive VP & CFO; Jim Gurnee, VP Distribution Segment
| 11:30
| Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)
Tod Carpenter, Chairman, President & CEO
| 8:30
| MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)
Ryan Corbett, CFO
| Noon
| Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
James Kamsickas, Chairman & CEO
| 9:00
| Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
Paul Donahue, Chairman & CEO; Will Stengel, President & COO; Bert Nappier, CFO
| 12:30pm
| Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)
Steve Downing, President & CEO
| 9:30
10:15
| Experian Automotive
Break
| 1:00
| Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)
Heath R. Byrd, CFO
| 10:30
| Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
Eric Sills, CEO; Nathan Iles, CFO; Jim Burke, COO
| 1:30
| Penske Automotive Group Inc . (NYSE: PAG)
Tony Pordon, Senior VP
| 11:00
| AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
Derek Fiebig, VP of Investor Relations
| 2:15
| AASA/MEMA Industry Discussion
Bill Long, President & CEO, MEMA; Paul McCarthy, President & CEO, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers
| 11:30
| AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
Jamere Jackson, CFO
| 3:15
| Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)
Thomas Healy, Founder & CEO
| 12:00PM
| Lunch Break
| 3:45
| Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA)
Rusty Rush, President & CEO; Steve Keller, CFO & Treasurer
| 12:15
| ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)
Michael Hughes, Chief Revenue Officer
| 4:15
4:45
| Electrovaya Inc . (NASDAQ: ELVA)
John Gibson, CFO
Monro, Inc . (NASDAQ: MNRO)
Michael T. Broderick, President & CEO; Brian D'Ambrosia, CFO
| 1:00
| O'Reilly Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: ORLY)
Brad Beckham, Co-President; Jeremy Fletcher, EVP & CFO
| 1:30
| Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
Selwyn Joffe, Chairman, President & CEO
| 2:00
2:30
| Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)
Frank Krejci, President & CEO
CarParts, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)
Ryan Lockwood, CFO
