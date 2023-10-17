Infragistics Announces App Buildertm Design Contest For Developers, Designers And Non-Designers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cranbury, NJ, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, a leading global provider of tools and solutions to accelerate design and development, has announced a new App Builder Design Contest where developers, designers and non-designers alike can unleash their creativity and win prizes. The competition provides participants with free access to the App Builder drag & drop tool, which allows designers and developers to collaborate in a single platform. It includes a complete design system, which is compatible with Sketch and Adobe XD and generates code in Angular and Blazor.

Infragistics' company's mission is to create simplicity and beauty in the world one app at a time. With this creativity contest, they are encouraging others to take on this mission and create a simple, beautiful application with, App BuilderTM, a web-based WYSIWYG design tool that allows anyone to create apps.

“App Builder makes it easy to be creative and customize apps to meet unique needs,” said Jason Beres, SVP, Infragistics.“With App Builder, anyone can create an application such as an e-commerce, travel or team collaboration app and we welcome entries from developers and designers all over the world.”

The contest entry deadline is Nov. 17 and winners will be announced on Dec. 7, 2023. Gift cards in the amount of $2,000, $750 and $250 will be awarded to the top three winners. The winners will be announced during the webinar “ What Makes an Award-Winning Application and App Builder Design Contest”.

Contest judges include:



Jason Beres, Senior VP of Developer Tools, Infragistics – Jason is a former Microsoft .NET MVP, and the author of several books on software development, covering topics like SQL Server, C#, Visual Basic, Rich Client and Web Development. He is a national and international conference speaker and keeps very active in the developer and UX community.

George Abraham, Senior Product Manager, Infragistics – George is a prototyping process maven. He believes design fuses art and science to discover the right trade-offs, and great user experiences don't happen by accident. Andrea Silveira, Director, User Experience in Product Development, Infragistics – Andrea is an experienced UX/UI designer with a strong arts and design background and is skilled in wireframing, user experience, visual design, user interface design, and application/web/product design.

Participants can register for the contest here . There is no fee to enter. Participation in the contest is simple: sign up using the form, download a free trial of App Builder , use it to design and build the perfect app, then submit the“app-sterpiece” on Twitter using the hashtag #MadeWithAppBuilder!

