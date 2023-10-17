Alignment Healthcare And Walgreens To Introduce Co-Branded Medicare Advantage Plans In Select Markets In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORANGE, Calif., and DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) and Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) have signed an agreement to offer new $0-premium co-branded Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in select markets throughout Arizona, California, Florida and Texas starting Jan. 1, 2024, reaching approximately 1.6 million Medicare-eligible adults, pending regulatory approvals.1



“Walgreens has a rich history of caring for communities, and we are honored to partner with this well-known and trusted retailer and pharmacy to expand access to care for seniors,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets of Alignment Healthcare, and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“Together, we'll deliver a new level of access ‒ one that makes it easy, convenient and cost-effective for seniors to get the medicine they need and the high-quality service they deserve.”

Members who enroll in one of the co-branded plans will be able to use their over-the-counter benefits at Walgreens or online through a mail-order provider. The plans offer comprehensive medical and prescription drug coverage including a $0 copay on more than 10,000 prescription drugs at Walgreens and other in-network pharmacies. All Alignment Health Plan members have access to Alignment's 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge, a dedicated concierge team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to answer health-related questions, schedule medical appointments and arrange transportation.

“As a partner of choice for health plans and health systems, Walgreens is committed to providing customers the care they need, when they need it, at lower costs,” said John Driscoll, executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare, Walgreens Boots Alliance.“Our partnership with Alignment Healthcare is another way we can deliver more value and connected care for seniors.”

Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving nearly 10 million customers each day.

Alignment Healthcare offers a diverse portfolio of MA plans and benefits through Alignment Health Plan across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. The Walgreens co-branded plans will be offered through Alignment Health Plan as an HMO or HMO point-of-service (POS) plan in 10 counties across four of the six states: Maricopa, Pima and Santa Cruz counties in Arizona; Fresno, Madera and Merced counties in California; Clay and Duval counties in Florida; and El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Texas. Medicare-eligible adults can select plans during the Medicare enrollment period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2024.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit alignmenthealth.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA's purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation's medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to obtain certain governmental approvals and other risks associated with being a government contractor; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; and changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

