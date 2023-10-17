Single Use Bioreactors Markets, 2035

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioreactors Market (3rd Edition) - Distribution by Type of Bioreactor, Scale of Operation, Type of Cell Culture, Type of Biologics Synthesized, Application Area, End-users, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Single use Bioreactor Market Size: Stirred Tank Single-Use Bioreactor Segment holds the Largest Market Share

The global single use bioreactors market is likely to be worth around USD 1.3 billion in 2023. Driven by the rising demand for novel biopharmaceuticals, high adoption rates of precision medicine, along with advancement in bioprocessing technologies, the single use bioreactor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17%, during the forecast period 2023-2035.

One of the key objectives of the market report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the global single use bioreactor market over the forecast period. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2023-2035.

Currently, the global market for single-use bioreactors is dominated by companies providing stirred tank bioreactors. The single-use stirred tank bioreactor segment captures 80% of the market share and it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

Over the past few years, biopharmaceuticals have gained significant attention owing to their therapeutic efficacy. In fact, in the past two decades, over 170 biologics have received the USFDA approval, while over 10,000 biologics are currently under different stages of development.

Moreover, many single use bioreactor manufacturers are focusing on incorporating a variety of advanced features, including provisions for alerts / alarms, electronic process logs, built-in system process control sensors, touch screens, remote monitoring features, and advanced safety provisions in their proprietary offerings.

In order to address the growing demand for biologics, such companies are working towards manufacturing more efficient single use bioreactors for global markets and thereby, supporting the adoption of single use technology. The global market for single use bioreactors is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Rising Interest in Large Scale Disposable Bioreactors for Single use Bioprocessing

Several breakthroughs in the biotechnology industry, over the last few years, have provided a considerable boost to the overall growth of biopharmaceutical industry. However, in 2022, owing to the increasingly stringent regulatory guidelines related to biomanufacturing process, the new drug approvals declined by around 25%.

Hence, the growing demand for quality products has encouraged biologic manufacturers to adopt single-use bioreactor, a more advanced and long-term solution. These disposable bioreactors are cost effective and have the capability to provide operational flexibility as compared to the conventional technologies.

The ongoing technological advancements focused on the development of improved versions of biosensors and single use bioreactor bags are likely to encourage the biopharmaceutical companies to adopt disposable bioreactor for bioprocessing, representing a lucrative opportunity for companies engaged in this growing market.

Current Single use Bioreactors Market Landscape

The single-use bioreactor market features a mix of large, mid-sized and small companies that have the required expertise to provide various types of single use bioreactors for the production of biologics. At present, more than 260 single-use bioreactors have been developed by over 60 industry stakeholders to enable the manufacturing of biologics. It is worth highlighting that majority of the single use bioreactors (~60%) offered by various manufacturers are stirred tank bioreactors.

This can be attributed to the fact that stirred tank bioreactors are less likely to cause damage to the cell cultures, as these bioreactors possess optimal blade diameters and agitation speed. It is worth highlighting that constant evolution of disposable bioreactors is likely to support the development of novel and more efficacious biologics, in turn, contributing to the substantial growth of single use bioreactor market, during the forecast period.

Key Advantages Associated with Single use Bioreactors Used for the Production of Wide Variety of Biopharmaceuticals

Single use bioreactors offer various advantages over conventional stainless steel bioreactors. These advantages include ~50% reduction in total energy and water consumption and ~40% cost saving by elimination of cleaning and sterilization processes after every batch production. Apart from the aforementioned benefits, use of single-use bioreactors also lowers the risk of cross-contamination, making these disposable bioreactors more user-friendly and efficient.

Further, these systems are portable and have a smaller footprint as compared to the conventional systems, which reduces the total space required for installation. Owing to the aforementioned benefits associated with single use bioreactors, we believe that there is significant growth opportunity for the companies engaged in this industry during the forecast period.

Key Challenges Associated with the Adoption of Single use Bioreactors

One of the key challenges faced by single use bioreactor manufacturers is the reluctance of industry players to adopt these novel systems. This can be attributed to the expenses that they are likely to incur while switching to a new technology.

Although, disposable bioreactors have gained significant popularity in the recent past owing to their advantages, they still pose a reasonable risk of contamination from extractables and leachables. Single use bioreactors are developed using plastic materials that can release organic or inorganic chemicals into liquid pharmaceutical products under high temperature and pressure. Potentially, these chemicals can jeopardize the safety of drug products and well-being of the patient.

North America and Europe to Compete for the Largest Share of Single use Bioreactors Market

Overall, the companies based / headquartered in North America and Europe capture 75% share of the current market. Companies, such as ABEC, Eppendorf, Merck Millipore, PBS Biotech and Thermo Fisher Scientific offer a wide range of single use bioreactors. These companies have in-house single use bioreactor portfolio, with different types of bioreactors, such as stirred tank bioreactor, wave / induced bioreactor and pneumatically mixed bioreactor.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is witnessing huge growth in biopharmaceutical market, with a number of CMOs setting up new facilities or announcing expansions in countries such as Singapore and Korea. In May 2023, Merck KgaA announced its plan to build a bioprocessing center in Daejeon City, Korea.

