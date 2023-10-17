ASICRUN Brings New ASIC Miners With Revolutionary Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASICRUN has recently introduced three energy efficient crypto miners that are helping users maximize their mining profits. These power-packed ASIC miners are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dash, delivering unmatched performance and ease of use.

Most Powerful Miners AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners from ASICRUN are arguably the most powerful mining rigs ever because of their high hash rates. Many industry experts strongly believe that the hash rates of these mining rigs are unprecedented in the industry. AR1 Miner: Bitcoin 1050 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 400 GH/s, Dash 20 TH/s AR2 Miner: Bitcoin 2200 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 900 GH/s, Dash 45 TH/s EliteAR Miner: Bitcoin 4900 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge2200 GH/s, Dash 100 TH/s

Energy Efficiency and Profit Maximization Though ASICRUN miners have very high processing power, their energy consumptions are moderate. AR1, AR2, and EliteAR have consumptions of 650 W, 1300 W, and 2800 W, respectively, translating into monthly energy expenditures ranging from $50 to $250 only. This is a key factor behind the high profitability of ASICRUN miners. Mentioned below are the projected monthly profits for AR1, AR2, and EliteAR.

Hardware Bitcoin Litecoin Dash AR1 $1,897 $3,474 $3,591 AR2 $3,974 $7,813 $8,011 EliteAR $8,853 $19,700 $17,400

Another important advantage of ASICRUN miners is their ease of use. Unlike any other mining hardware designed so far, the rigs from ASICRUN require no prior mining experience or knowledge. This has allowed many common mining enthusiasts to start crypto mining successfully.

To maximize mining profits of its customers, ASICRUN covers the delivery and custom fees for them. The products are delivered across the globe within just seven days. The company also provides comprehensive warranty coverage for all hardware and software problems.

“High energy cost has always been an obstacle to profitable mining for many. If you are tired of losing your time and hard-earned money on power-hungry mining rigs, ASICRUN is here for you. Whether you are a seasoned mining expert or just a small time enthusiast, you would love using our powerful, user-friendly, and high-profit mining hardware,” said Matias Kotila, CTO from ASICRUN .





About Us: ASICRUN is a technology company headquartered in Hong Kong with multiple offices across the globe. Led by a team of noted industry experts, the company is dedicated to improving the cryptocurrency mining space by leveraging the unique capabilities of the latest ASIC technology.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

