Cloudsmartz Announced Runner-Up In Three Categories In The 2023 Pipeline Innovation Awards

CloudSmartz Wins 2023 Pipeline Innovation Award Runner-up

Acumen360TM Platform recognized for innovation in customer experience and digital transformation

- Dan Wagner, CEOROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CloudSmartz , LLC. (CloudSmartz), whose Acumen360TM software enables rapid digital transformation solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that it has been selected as a Runner-up in the 2023 Pipeline Innovation Awards for three categories focused on innovations and expertise in customer experience (CX) and digital transformation (DX) – as well as being named a finalist for a total of six categories.The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards have provided the most credible recognition of technical innovation in the industry over the last decade. Each year, the Innovation Awards program receives hundreds of nominations which are distilled to a select number of semi-finalists, who compete across more than 15 categories of technical innovation. Contestants submit extensive evaluation information to validate their innovation, which is objectively scored across over 20 different aspects of technical innovation. This information is provided to an esteemed judging panel consisting of key executives who leverage like technology to advance the way we work, live, play and communicate as a globally-connected. The Judges exclusively select the most innovative competitor in each category.CloudSmartz has been awarded Runner-up in the following Pipeline Innovation Award Categories:-Innovation in Customer Experience (CX)-Innovation in Digital Experience-Innovation in Digital TransformationCloudSmartz was named a finalist in the following Pipeline Innovation Award Categories:-Most Innovative Technology Provider-Innovation in AI & Analytics-Innovation in Agility & Automation"We're truly honored to be acknowledged once again by the Pipeline Innovation Awards. With more than a decade of serving over 50 CSPs worldwide, CloudSmartz is at the forefront of offering transformative digital solutions," says Dan Wagner, CEO & Co-founder of CloudSmartz. "Acumen360TM is not just a platform – it's a catalyst for change tailored for CSPs of all sizes, placing customer experience at its core. Our mission with the SaaS Digital Experience Platform (DXP) is to bolster CSPs' go-to-market strategies, amplify customer retention, and enhance operational agility. These awards are a testament to our dedication and efforts.""The Pipeline Innovation Awards have continually recognized the leading innovators that are transforming the industry, and the world, with the most significant technical advancements," said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. "We are happy to see CloudSmartz recognized for their innovations in digital experience, customer experience, and digital transformation in the 2023 Pipeline Innovation Awards program, and applaud their advancements and contributions to the progress of the global landscape.”The Pipeline Innovation Awards program is open for nominations, and nominations are accepted from all technology companies, their agents, customers, and suppliers. Select companies are also nominated by Pipeline each year. Those that want to enter the competition can do so by clicking here.About PipelinePipeline is the world's leading global publication that distributes rich multimedia content and produces programs, content, events, and activities that help service providers and enterprises make informed technology decisions. Pipeline has become the epicenter of industry and technical innovation, has well over 300,000 in annual global circulation, and is read by every major operator and enterprise in more than 150 countries. Pipeline is also read by premier global organization spanning the world's top universities, government agencies, and financial institutions. Through its rich content, engaging programs, global platform, and worldwide distribution Pipeline connects the world's leading technical innovators with those that leverage advanced technology to transform the way we connect as a global society. For the latest content, go to and subscribe today and subscribe to Pipeline today.About CloudSmartzCloudSmartz delivers an award-winning digital customer experience and marketplace platform, Acumen360TM, to accelerate digital transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Acumen360 drives value creation and immediate financial improvements by unlocking customer software-centric automation. CloudSmartz helps CSPs transform into digital-first service providers by optimizing business intelligence, digitizing operations, and generating revenue opportunities through a unified service experience. Encompassing over a quarter-century of telecom and software-industry experience, CloudSmartz has accelerated innovative solutions with over 50 CSPs around the world. For more information, visit , follow CloudSmartz on LinkedIn .

