Ixsystems Appoints Patrick Keane As Vice President Of Engineering

Engineering Leader to Accelerate Advances in Technology as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- iXsystems ®, the company behind TrueNAS Open Storage, proudly announces the appointment of Patrick Keane as its new Vice President of Engineering. With his extensive expertise in storage technologies and Engineering leadership, Mr. Keane is poised to accelerate the advancement of TrueNAS technology as it continues to expand its market presence.Mr. Keane has over 20 years of diverse technical leadership experience, helping software teams to deliver market leading products for a variety of industries including direct marketing, telecommunications, broadcast media, medicine, data visualization, and high-performance computing. He joins iXsystems with a strong track record of delivering innovative enterprise storage solutions, having led engineering teams at NetApp and most recently as Vice President of Engineering at Panasas, Inc."Patrick's addition to our Engineering leadership team brings valuable Enterprise knowledge and experience to our company at an exciting time in the history of TrueNAS and iXsystems," said Kris Moore, Senior Vice President of Engineering at iXsystems. "More Enterprise customers are adopting TrueNAS, and he will be instrumental in advancing the technology so it can serve in an expanding set of use cases in Enterprise environments.”In his role at iXsystems, Mr. Keane will lead engineering team efforts into the TrueNAS family of storage products. He will be instrumental in helping iX drive innovation in our storage products, as well as ensuring that future TrueNAS software and hardware products are the best-in-class industry wide."I have been a TrueNAS enthusiast for years, both in my personal and professional life. TrueNAS is a stand-out product in the storage industry for its rich feature set, ease of use, and its rock-solid reliability for Enterprise customers, as well as home users," remarked Mr. Keane. "The opportunity to collaborate with the Open Source Community and with the amazing team at iXsystems to drive TrueNAS innovation is a dream job, and I am energized to bring new Enterprise features and capabilities to the product, making it even more valuable for everyone."Mr. Keane holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and an MBA from Wilkes University, and a Master of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh.About iXsystems and TrueNASiX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Relied upon by millions in over 200 countries, TrueNAS is an award-winning universal data platform used by a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. The platform harnesses the power of the legendary ZFS file system to provide scale-up or scale-out unified storage with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and many other data-heavy workloads. As an alternative to legacy storage systems that are proprietary, restrictive, and often overpriced, TrueNAS helps organizations modernize how they store and protect data by leveraging open storage to simplify operations and drastically reduce cost.- END -

