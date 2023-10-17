An Empowering Message For Girls From The New Children's Book, Golpher And The Girl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Golpher and the Girl

The new children's illustration book will share a sense of community, inspiration, and confidence for girls to learn how to golf and enjoy the outdoors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There's a charming new book making its way to parents, and it's destined to leave a lasting impact, especially on young girls. "Golpher and the Girl" is a new illustrated tale that offers an inspiring introduction into the world of golf, the significance of perseverance, patience, and building confidence, all while embracing the joys of the great outdoors.Set in a world where a young girl discovers her passion for golf, the book inspires readers with its messages of empowerment and self-discovery. With the guidance of a Golpher friend, she conquers challenges, finds her true self, and learns that success is all about attitude. This engaging tale fosters a sense of community and inspires unwavering confidence, making it a must-read for all who seek the beauty and joy of outdoor activities.“Growing up with a passion for golf has been a profound part of my life, and I've always wanted to share that foundational experience with girls everywhere,” said Morgan Adams, Co-Author of Golpher and the Girl.“This children's book is not just a story; it's an homage to my upbringing and an invitation for every young girl to discover her love for golf and the outdoors.”“In a world where golf has been predominantly portrayed as a boys' game, we strive to change the narrative to a universal one,” said Candice Paik, Co-Author of Golpher and the Girl.“We want the book to shine a spotlight on the ubiquitous appeal of golf and make it emblematic of everyday life, regardless of gender. The message we hope to convey is that anyone can embrace the sport, and with the right attitude, it becomes a journey of self-discovery and empowerment for all."For more information about the book, please visit . "Golpher and the Girl" is available for pre-order now at and on Amazon .

