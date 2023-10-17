Catalis Expands Its Enterprise CAMA Solutions Into New Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sierra County, NM Selects Catalis CAMA Solutions to Modernize Property Valuation and Taxation

- Michael Huston, Sierra County AssessorSIERRA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES , October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Catalis, a leading provider of SaaS (Software as a Service) and digital payments solutions to government, is extending its CAMA Solutions into New Mexico. Sierra County, New Mexico selected Catalis to provide its state-of-the-art Enterprise CAMA (Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal) solution tomodernize the county's property valuation and taxation system. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for Sierra County to transform its CAMA solution, boost operational efficiency, and provide improved services to its community.The expansion into New Mexico also marks a significant milestone, as Catalis Enterprise CAMA will soon be launched in its 20th state. The project further extends Catalis' national stature as a trusted partner for modernizing government operations.The project will provide Sierra County with state-of-the-art CAMA solutions to optimize property valuation and taxation processes, full integration with the Sierra County enterprise GIS solution, and full web cost services, enabling accurate and up-to-date property assessments. Citizens will benefit from a new Public Access Property Search Portal, providing rapid and convenient access to property information anytime, anywhere, and from any device.“The Sierra County Assessor's Office is looking forward to all the efficiencies we stand to gain by moving forward with Catalis Enterprise CAMA, said Michael Huston, Sierra County Assessor.“Specifically, the integrations with our GIS vendor and CoreLogic are going to make our valuation tasks so much easier while ensuring the most accurate results possible,” added Huston."We are excited to partner with the Sierra County staff and embark on this journey to modernize their CAMA solution," said Steve Ashbacher, EVP, Catalis Tax & CAMA. "Our comprehensive Real Estate and Personal Property CAMA solutions, along with integrated GIS capabilities, will empower Sierra County to streamline its processes and enhance its service delivery."About CatalisCatalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the U.S. and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information about Catalis and its range of solutions, please visit

