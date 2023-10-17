Kerry & Gary Challenge To Defeat ALS: Alabama Rivalry At The Heart Of Second Annual Fundraising Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rivalry meets compassion as Auburn and Alabama unite to battle ALS in annual showdown

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Former Auburn basketball player, Gary Godfrey, and former Alabama running back, Kerry Goode, are taking their battle against Lou Gehrig's disease to the gridiron once again in the second annual“Kerry & Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS .” Starting this week and leading up to the legendary Iron Bowl, fans from both universities will compete to raise the most funds in support of the overall goal of $250,000 for ALS research and advocacy.In partnership with the ALS Association , a leader in ALS research, advocacy and support, this spirited competition aims to surpass last year's inaugural competition in terms of people reached, funds raised, and impact achieved.Gary Godfrey, former Auburn basketball player, stated, "This fundraising challenge provides vital support to ALS families because limited insurance coverage means patients' families often cover up to $250,000 in annual medical costs out-of-pocket. We not only want to raise funds for ALS, but we also want Auburn to prevail again against Alabama in the Kerry & Gary Challenge. Everyone I talk to says, 'I'm with Gary! (#imwithgary).'"Kerry Goode, former Alabama running back, added, " As I face the loss of my voice, I stress the need to amplify the voices of all ALS patients and their families through the Kerry & Gary Challenge. Your support makes a real difference for those saddled with the enormous cost of living with this disease. Bama Nation, grab your friends and declare #ImWithKerry, and join Cornelius Bennett and me in defeating Charles Barkley and Gary Godfrey this year. Let's Roll Tide together!"This year, the duo is building on the momentum generated by the inaugural challenge and attracting prominent figures who share their vision. Notable personalities, including Kay Ivey, Governor of Alabama; Charles Barkley, Former Auburn Basketball Player and NBA Hall of Famer; Cornelius Bennett, Former Alabama and NFL Football Player; Bruce Pearl, Head Basketball Coach at Auburn University; Nick Saban, Head Football Coach at the University of Alabama; and John Merrill, Former Alabama Secretary of State, will rally together in support of the cause.Cal Brooks, The ALS Association, Territory Executive, stated,“The Kerry & Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS campaign exemplifies the power of unity and compassion. ALS knows no boundaries, and neither should our fight against it. Together, we can make ALS a livable disease by 2030 and help create a world without ALS.”The ALS Association, through The Kerry & Gary Challenge, wants to leverage infamous rivalries like Auburn and Alabama to extend the reach of the Compete to Defeat ALS platform across the country. By inspiring sports rivals in other states to join forces for the cause, the ALS Association can amplify the greatness of healthy competition and make a profound impact in the fight against ALS.For more information on the challenge and how to support the cause visit: .For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Minah Thomas at .About the Kerry & Gary ChallengeThe Kerry & Gary Challenge is an annual fundraising campaign founded by former Auburn Basketball player, Gary Godfrey, and former Alabama running back, Kerry Goode, both battling Lou Gehrig's disease. In partnership with The ALS Association, the campaign unites collegiate sports rivals to raise funds and alleviate the financial burden on ALS-affected families in Alabama and accelerate ALS research and advocacy. Join the mission at .About the ALS AssociationThe ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at

Minah Thomas

Rhythm Communications

+1 717-253-6433

