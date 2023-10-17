Easysim Goes Global With US Dollar And Euro Pricing And Now Offers Verizon To Enable 5G

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

easySim now offers 5G connectivity in the US on the Verizon network and eSIM pricing in USD and EURO

easySim is part of the easy family of brands

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou (centre) pictured with easySim co-founders Richard Gwilliam (left) and Jim Guest (right) in Monaco, June 2023

Global eSIM start-up easySim has seen worldwide growth since launch, so now offers USD and EURO data bundle pricing and has added Verizon to enable 5G in USA.

- Jim Guest, Co-founder of easySimPORTMSOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- easySim , an entrepreneurial telecoms start-up based in Portsmouth UK, has already seen demand grow worldwide despite being launched only three months ago. Today the business announces enhancements to its customer offer, to complement and support the global interest in its travel data eSIMs.Beating down data roaming costs around the worldeasySim provides low-cost travel data for 150 countries worldwide by eSIM, solving the problem of“rip-off roaming”, which can happen when a traveler pays the standard tariff charged by their home network for using data abroad. These tariffs are often charged on a daily basis by country or continent visited and are generally significantly higher than the local rate, leading to the user suffering an uncomfortable "bill shock" on their return.This is a worldwide issue, which easySim addresses by offering customers a simple, low-cost alternative to using their home cellular data provider when traveling abroad. As international travel rebounds, easySim has seen strong growth in the US and European markets for its eSIM data plans. Consequently, all data bundles offered on the website at easysim are now priced in US dollars and euros as well as UK sterling, enabling transparent pricing and allowing more customers to benefit from the savings and convenience of eSIM functionality, found in the majority of iPhone and Android cell phones manufactured since 2018.Comparing prices for destinations worldwideAs most global eSIM websites are priced in US dollars, users of mobile devices will now be able to directly compare easySim's prices for travel data worldwide. easySim welcomes price comparison as its rates are extremely competitive, for a superior product with coverage from multiple Tier One mobile networks, backed up by excellent customer service from a trusted brand. easySim also scores highly on Reviews with customers rating it 4.7/5.Company co-founder Jim Guest said of the decision to offer global currencies:"Almost immediately after launching easySim it became clear that there is worldwide demand for low-cost travel data delivered via eSIM. We serve a global market of anyone, anywhere, needing mobile connectivity when travelling abroad, so it made perfect sense to offer our data bundles in dollars and euros to enable customers to pay in their home currency. We're all about saving our customers time and money, so we're happy to eliminate the extra fees and hassle of currency exchange when they purchase online."Joining Verizon to enable 5G in the USAAdditionally, easySim is announcing upgraded connectivity within the USA, as easySim customers can now use the Verizon cellular network at 5G speeds. Unlike some competitors, easySim provides data from multiple networks in most countries, for the widest coverage. For example, easySim's users have access to AT&T alongside Verizon in the US while no less than 4 networks are offered in destinations such as the UK, Canada, France and Spain.Investing in global growtheasySim director and co-founder Richard Gwilliam explains how these latest developments will power the global expansion of business:"We've already seen that the cost savings and simplicity of use of our eSIM data bundles appeal to travelers worldwide. We're delighted to be accepting payments in dollars and euros and enabling 5G in the USA, as these developments show our commitment to serving the global market. We expect these innovations to unlock further growth in major markets and we have more exciting developments in the pipeline."Delivering on the easy family promiseeasySim is part of the easy family of brands established by Sir Stelios Haji-Iouannou, founder of easyJet. The speed of growth of the company has exceeded even the targets set by Sir Stelios, who is a key investor in the business. Sir Stelios comments on the rapid success of easySim:"The easy family of brands stands for delivering value, innovation and taking on the big guys. I am proud of easySim for delivering these brand values in the mobile data roaming space. Customers around the world are realizing how much they can save by using easySim's data bundles when travelling outside their home country compared to using data roaming from their current provider. Now they can buy online and pay in their own local currency.”A secure alternative to SIM cards with environmental benefitseSIM technology eliminates the need for physical SIM cards, so eSIMs are "greener" in comparison. By going digital, easySim reduces the waste and carbon emissions associated with the production, distribution and disposal of conventional SIM cards. For travelers, using an eSIM instead of a SIM card benefit from additional convenience and security. For example, eSIM users no longer have the hassle of juggling multiple SIM cards or worrying about losing them. With eSIM, the data plan is securely stored on the cell phone, ready to use until activated it at the destination.Coverage in 150 countries worldwideWhether their trip is for business or pleasure, many travelers are finding that getting - and staying - online is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity. By using Tier One network providers, easySim offers globetrotters a consistent, convenient and secure data connection away from home, at speeds of up to 5G. In comparison to the global roaming charges levied by their home cellular providers, an easySim travel data plan offers savings for those navigating new cities, staying in touch with loved ones or simply keeping up with work when abroad.easySim's ethos is that travel should be about discovery, not about worrying about the cost of cellular data, security or connectivity issues abroad. The company aims to make global communication simple and straightforward, offering savings on travel data for travelers to Europe, Asia, North or South America and beyond. Travel data plans for all of these destinations can be now compared on the easySim website at priced in the major global currencies, eliminating the cost and inconvenience of currency exchange.Note to editorsThe easySim roaming service is data only and does not provide voice calls or SMS, but supports voice calling and messaging through popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facetime, Messenger etc.

Jim Guest

easySim

al

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram