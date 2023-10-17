Wisedaily Launches Anti-Phishing Course For Cyber Security Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WiseDaily Course: Don't Get Phished

We're going to get phishing emails. It's inevitable. This course helps users stay safe. A good reminder for National Cyber Security Month.

- JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & DevelopmentHIGHLAND, UT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WiseDaily is proud to announce the launch of the new course, "Don't Get Phished." This quick course, in alignment with National Cyber Security Awareness Month, equips individuals and businesses with the knowledge to thwart cyber adversaries effectively."You don't want to be the person who takes the bait and melts every computer in the office,” says JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & Development.“This course helps you identify common tricks the hackers use to access your data and ruin everything."Hackers evolve their techniques, preying on the uninformed and the vulnerable. "Don't Get Phished" dives into these manipulative strategies, shedding light on the common traps hackers set to access confidential data. The course offers a fun, real-world scenario and additional resources for safe-guarding an organization's digital environment.The costs of a successful phishing attack are not just monetary. They also compromise data, cause customers to lose trust, and tarnish an organization's reputation. This course aims to reduce this risk, one informed user at a time.The“Don't Get Phished” course is included with an Individual or Company Subscription.For more information about WiseDaily Subscriptions and Member Perks program, visit . To access the“Don't Get Phished” course, visit .ABOUT WISEDAILYWiseDaily is a boutique learning provider hellbent on creating fun courses that stick. Crazy stories, real-life examples, and lots of dopamine. WiseDaily combines good adult learning theory with some fun. Learners laugh, remember, implement, and see real results.

