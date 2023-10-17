Dr. Stanley G. Rockson Is Featured Keynote Speaker At Lipedema Simplified 2023 Virtual Community Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stanford Univ. School of Medicine Professor & Director, Center for Lymphatic & Venous Disorders to Present New Paper on Lipedema Diagnosis & Treatment

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lipedema Simplified is proud to announce Dr. Stanley G. Rockson as the featured keynote speaker of its upcoming Lipedema & Lymphedema Heart to Heart Community Virtual Learning Event.An award-winning pioneer in the field of lymphatic research and medicine, Dr. Rockson is the Professor of Lymphatic Research and Medicine, the Director of the Center for Lymphatic and Venous Disorders at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and the Founding Chair of the Lymphatic Education and Research Network (LE&RN). Dr. Rockson sits on the board of directors for the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine, is board certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine for both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, and he has more than 200 published work and findings.Dr. Rockson will be presenting a soon-to-be-published paper at the Lipedema & Lymphedema Heart to Heart: Me, You, We, Us event on Friday, October 27. His presentation, Proposed Case Definition for Lipedema, covers our proposed framework for developing a research case definition of lipedema, to help lead the way for improved patient diagnosis and treatment.“We are incredibly excited to have Dr. Rockson as our keynote speaker,” said Catherine Seo, Ph.D., CEO of Lipedema Simplified and The Lipedema Project.“As a leading expert in the field, we know that both health care professionals and individuals with lipedema, or supporting someone with lipedema, will find his session informative, engaging, and insightful. Dr. Rockson is on the leading frontier of how lymphatic disorders are approached. The presentation he will be sharing is, I hope, the spark to ignite a passionate focus and dedication to further scientific research and a larger evidence base around lipedema. As a commonly misdiagnosed condition, the more contributions that can be made, the more conversations and aggregation that can be had, the greater the improvement of how lipedema patients are identified and cared for.”Dr. Rockson will be the featured speaker of the three-day Lipedema & Lymphedema Heart to Heart: Me, You, We, Us community learning event held Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29.The event, now our seventh, focuses on delivering new information for recently diagnosed individuals and lipedema veterans, as well as offer insightful collaborative sessions with expert speakers, patients, caregivers, industry vendors, and seasoned healthcare professionals and clinicians. Conference collaborators include Wear Ease, AIROS Medical, Care-Med, Infinite Health, Own Your Labs, Lympha Press, Natural Wellness Boston, LMNT, Original Ketone, and the RLD Group, LLC. Lipedema Simplified is pleased once again to be partnered with the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LEARN) for this event.Learn more about the conference and register here.###About Lipedema Simplified and The Lipedema ProjectLipedema Simplified, LLC is a free online web portal developed by CEO Catherine Seo, Ph.D., with information from experts about lipedema and resources for individuals suffering from the condition. A global resource, Lipedema Simplified was founded by Dr. Seo in 2013 as part of her personal journey and has now evolved to become The Lipedema Project, a nonprofit organization to provide more extensive offering of research, resources, and knowledge to individuals with lipedema. Lipedema Simplified offers educational content, webinars, coaching, online and live events, a community group, e-books, recent research, and resources for medical, social, and community use including a find-a-provider portal. Learn more about Lipedema Simplified at . Learn more about The Lipedema Project at .

Catherine Seo, Ph.D., CEO

Lipedema Simplified

+1 617-721-9463



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube