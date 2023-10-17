Mobility City Holdings Announces Expansion In The Northeast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc ., the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US, today announced that it is expanding its operations in the Northeast. New Franchise owner Max Orlov will focus on NYC Metro opening a first location in Hartsdale NY, and new owner Avi Chandavarkar has procured his location at Routes 9 & 20 Northborough, MA, to develop Worcester County, MA. These northeastern franchisees join Mobility City of King of Prussia, PA, which is opening soon.Mobility City franchisees uniquely offer repair, rental and sales of mobility equipment including lift out chairs, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, power chairs, walkers, hospital beds, and more. Each location has a showroom with test track for customers to gain experience with a product before purchasing it, and technicians who make house calls in branded vans if you can't make it into a store. The company awards franchises by county aiming for 1 million population per territory. Full US roll out will reach approximately 250 franchise territories."We are excited to bring our unique brand of mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to more residents in the Northeast," said Mobility City Holdings CEO, Diane Baratta. "With Max and Avi on board, we are confident that we can provide the same high level of service and support that people with mobility issues have come to expect from our brand."In the DME industry, Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is a pioneer because it was first to carve out and focus on the $8 billion Mobility Equipment segment in the $60 billion DME market. The expansion in the Northeast is a natural extension of its commitment to providing people with mobility challenges with the products and services they need to maintain their quality of life. The expansion is also a reflection of the growing demand for equipment repair, rental and sales in the region."There is a growing demand for our particular business recipe in the Northeast, and we are committed to helping people in region," said Mobility City Holdings COO, Vincent Baratta. "With our expansion in the region, we are bringing our unique level of customer care to an underserved market."The company's expansion in the Northeast is also a reflection of its commitment to its franchisees. "We are proud to be expanding our franchise network in the Northeast," said Vincent Baratta. "Avi and Max are both experienced entrepreneurs who share our commitment to helping people with mobility needs and providing mobility solutions within their communities."Mobility City has a proven business model proven successful over 5 years in markets across the country. The company offers a comprehensive training and support program for its franchisees, which includes marketing, sales, and operations support.###About Mobility City:Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in almost 50 locations in the top markets in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company's Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit .

