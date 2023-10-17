Natural gas reserves in EU reach new record high

(MENAFN) As indicated by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) figures issued on Monday, the total amount of natural gas in EU underground storage facilities has reached a new record high, hitting approximately 98 percent.



Gas inventories in the EU and the UK were 1,114 terawatt-hours (TWh), beating the earlier high of 1,102 TWh established in October 2019. The EU's gas reservoirs are now 97.89 percent filled, exceeding the bloc's objective of 90 percent by November 1 and providing some buffer before of the heating season.



The region's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply were the lowest in over two years in October, according to the European gas operator organization.



Meanwhile, Russia's largest energy company, Gazprom, continues to send gas for transit to Western and Central Europe via Ukraine's sole remaining gas pumping station, Sudzha. As of October 17, the overall volume was 42.5 million cubic meters a day.



In May 2022, Ukraine closed down transit through the Sokhranovka station, a critical gas transit route that handled around one-third of Russian gas delivered to the EU, blaming "interference by the occupying forces."



Prior to the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, Russia delivered approximately 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the EU per year, largely through pipelines.



Ursula von der Leyen, the chairman of the European Commission, said in January that the EU had cut Russian gas imports by 80 percent. To compensate for gas supply shortages, the EU has imported high-priced LNG shipments from the United States and Qatar, as well as increasing pipeline shipments from Norway and Azerbaijan.

