7 Eateries You Have To Try In Albany

Albany, the heart of New York's capital district, is known for many things, but its food scene is one of its best-kept secrets. From fine dining to casual spots, there's something for everyone in this city.

1) 677 Prime

If you want to enjoy a sophisticated meal with the finest foods a steakhouse has to offer, 677 Prime has the place for you.

The restaurant offers prime steaks aged for 30 days, wild fish, and premium seafood. There's also a vast wine list to accompany your meals, providing a delicious finish to your evening.

2) Athos Restaurant

Athos Restaurant offers authentic Greek cuisine in a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

The restaurant is known for its mouth-watering lamb chops, spanakopita, and tender souvlaki skewers. Plus, the vegetarian dishes on the menu will leave you amazed by their unique taste, and the restaurant's welcoming hospitality is outstanding.

3) Yono's Restaurant

Yono's Restaurant is an outstanding establishment that offers a memorable fine-dining experience. The restaurant combines traditional Indonesian cuisine with globally inspired flavors, taking your taste buds on an unforgettable journey. The cuisine is made with seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients from Upstate New York!

With the polished table setting, exceptional service, and an extensive wine list, you will surely enjoy every aspect of your dining experience.

4) Grappa '72 Ristorante

If you're looking for delicious Italian cuisine with Mediterranean flair, Grappa '72 Ristorante is the place to be.

From the mouth-watering Bruschetta to the rich wine list, Grappa '72 offers a sophisticated dining experience with exceptional service and all for an affordable price!

5) Druthers Brewing Company

Druthers Brewing Company is a popular brewery with a well-rounded selection of beers and delicious food. Their philosophy is to never sacrifice quality and always make beer using the best ingredients.

The restaurant offers a cozy, traditional atmosphere, providing the perfect location for catching up with friends over a pint of beer.

6) The Cuckoo's Nest

The Cuckoo's Nest offers southern-inspired comfort food prepared simply for the perfect meal experience.

The restaurant prides itself on its comfort food classics like mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, burgers, and sandwiches with a modern twist. If you want a budget-friendly casual dining experience, you'll find it at The Cuckoo's Nest.

7) The Albany Ale & Oyster

If oysters and beer are calling your name, The Albany Ale & Oyster is the place to go. Their perfectly shucked oysters are paired with an expansive selection of beers, wines, and spirits.

You'll love The Albany Ale & Oyster's relaxing atmosphere and yummy choices.

If you're looking for excellent eateries in Albany, NY, these seven spots are sure to surpass your culinary expectations.