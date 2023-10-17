Malaysia Pulls Out Of Frankfurt Book Fair

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Malaysia has decided to withdraw its participation in the upcoming Frankfurt Book Fair 2023, citing the event organizers' support for Israel.

Malaysian Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek made the announcement late Monday in a press statement, confirming that the ministry will not compromise with Israel's violence in Palestine as it clearly violates international law and human rights.

She also added that the move to pull out of one of the biggest international book fairs is "in line with the government's stand to be in solidarity and offer full support for Palestine".

The Frankfurt International Book Fair has been held for over 500 years annually and will run for five days starting on 18 October at the Frankfurt Messe. (end)

