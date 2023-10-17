Armenia Is Ready To Sign Peace Treaty With Azerbaijan By End Of Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before
the end of the year," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says,
speaking at the European Parliament, Azernews reports.
"Signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia by the
end of this year has become realistic," Pashinyan says.
Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel has invited
the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to attend a trilateral
meeting in Brussels scheduled for late October.
In his speech in the European Parliament, Prime Minister
Pashinyan accused Russia of coup attempts in Armenia.
"Our security allies are publicly calling for the overthrow of
the democratic government in Armenia," he said during a speech at
the European Parliament.
Armenian PM notes that "Armenians left Garabagh because of the
inaction of Russian peacekeepers."
Earlier, Prime Minister Pashinyan said that he was not going to
let Russian peacekeepers into Armenia. Thus, he said that if
Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh leave the region, they should
return to Russia and not redeploy to Armenia.
Pashinyan also refused to participate in the CIS summit in
Bishkek, which took place on 13 October. In a telephone
conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, he said he would
not be able to attend the event.
Also, PM adds in his speech "We are ready to restore the Meghri
railroad connecting the southwestern regions of Azerbaijan with
Nakhchivan"
The PM emphasized that the establishment of transport and energy
communication is one of the main agendas of the peace agreement.
This road will allow not only Azerbaijan and Armenia but also
Georgia and Iran, to gain access to Western markets.
