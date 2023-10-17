Khachatryan's Torture Of Azerbaijanis Included In Indictment: Court Says He Inflicts Heavy Injury To Hostages

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 17, the regular session of the court on the criminal
case of Vagif Khachatryan, who is accused of committing massacres
in Meshali village of Khojaly district as part of illegal Armenian
armed groups, was conducted.
In the process, lawyer Natig Beybalayev, applied to the court to
refuse Vagif Khachatryan's defense due to his health, and his
application was accepted. Vagif Khachatryan was provided with
another lawyer, Radmila Abdulova.
Vagif Khachatryan's statement to the investigation was announced
in the court.
In his testimony to the investigation, he said that he was born
in Badara village of Askeran district in 1955. He has been
registered and lived in that village, he is married and has three
daughters. He has two brothers and one sister in the family. His
sister and brother Garnik are dead.
Vagif Khachatryan said that in 1973 he graduated from the
three-month military school. In 1974-1976, he was in military
service in the ranks of the former Soviet army, and then he started
working as a driver in the agrarian-industrial department in the
city of 'Stepanakert' (Khankendi). In September 1992, after Robert
Kocharyan became the head of the Garabagh Committee, he was called
to serve by mobilization from the 'Stepanakert' (Khankendi) city
military commissariat under the name of Armenian self-defense until
the age of 50-55.
In this regard, Vagif Khachatryan went to the military
commissariat together with about 100 residents of Badara village
and registered, and after returning to the village, the conscripts
were divided into three groups with 33 people in each group.
Later, he was taken to Noragüh village of Askeran district by
the soldiers of the military commissariat.
After conducting military training there, in mid-September 1992,
the group with Vagif Khachatryan was taken to the heights of
Farrukh mountain and assigned to serve at the post there.
Khachatryan said that there were no battles with Azerbaijanis
around Mount Farrukh during his service, and he did not participate
in those battles.
He said that he was brought to the Khankendi city hospital in
early October 1992, where he was treated for about 20 days, because
he had a cold in the kidneys and intestines while serving at the
post. Then he was discharged from service due to his illness. As a
civilian, he started working as a laborer in the rear security
service, in the food warehouse located in the village of Noragüh,
Askeran district.
It should be noted that Vagif Khachatryan is accused of killing
25 Azerbaijanis, injuring 14 people, and displacing 358
Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village
of Khojaly district in December 1991.
In addition, Vagif Khachatryan did not commit these crimes
alone; there were other accomplices with him. Those persons are
residents of the Badara village of Khojaly district Emest
Bakhshiyevich Sarkisyan, Armais Bakhshiyevich Sarkisyan, Benik
Astanovic Gasparyan, Khoren Melikovich Abramyan, Armen Sarkisovich
Avanesyan, Vova Armaisovich Sarkisyan Gari Nikolayevich
Khachaturian, Nikolai Beglarovich Kachaturyan, Armen Karagenovich
Abramyan, Armenovitch Abramyan, Zina Armenovich Abramyan, Vahid
Armenovich Abramyan, Karen Ashotovich Ohanyan, Naorik Ashotovich
Ohanyan, Gurgen Benikovich Gasparyan, Valery Benkovic Gasparyan,
Albert Melikovich Davidyan, Samvel Rafikovich Sahakyan, Asatur
Bakhshiyevich Osipyan, Karlen Bakhshiyevich Khachatryan, Eduard
Beglarovich Israelyan, Artur Vartanovich Avakyan, Surik Armaisovich
Sarkisyan, as well as Verdi Allahverdiyan, Vilen Verdiyan, Grisha
Magishovich, Slavik Ardemovich, Gavrusha Zadurovich, Ruben,
Andronik are persons whose identities are unknown to the
investigation.
With the aim of committing those criminal acts, Vagif
Khachatryan, together with the abovementioned members of the
illegal armed military units, actively participated in creating
national hatred and enmity between the Azerbaijani and Armenian
nations, humiliating the national dignity of Azerbaijanis,
restricting their rights due to their nationality, and taking
actions aimed at the supremacy of Armenians. Starting from the
summer of 1988, he organized systematic attacks on Azerbaijanis
going from Meshali village of Khojaly (former Asgaran) district to
Agdam and Khoja Khankendi cities, beat them, insulted them,
threatened to kill them, destroyed their property and other actions
aimed at their physical destruction committed.
Also, in the indictment, the names of the Azerbaijani policemen
and military personnel who were killed by Armenians for helping to
evacuate civilians from the siege in Meshali village of Khojaly
district were announced.
It was reported that on December 23, 1991, Rustamov Hidayat
Eldar oglu, born on August 19, 1970, was sent to the Meshali police
station from the Agdam district police (former militia) department
to help the besieged civilians. Born on June 06, 1969, Agayev Faig
Alish oghlu, soldier of the 701st (former 18110) military unit of
the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Eyyubov
Kamil Baba, born on October 13, 1964, soldier Gonagov, born on July
9, 1961 Son of Musal Mirzaga and a fighter of the volunteer
self-defense unit, born on June 28, 1961, Azimov Tahir Eyyub son
Vagif Khachatryan and other members of the Armenian military units
were killed.
Vagif Khachatryan's torture of Azerbaijanis was also included in
the indictment.
It is stated in the indictment that Vagif Khachatryan together
with 5 other members of the illegal armed military units unknown to
the investigation came to the cell where Mammad Kazımov and Zakir
Novruzov of Meshali village, who had come to the Khankendi (then
Stepanakert) for driving examines and had been illegally arrested
in November 1988, and insulted them in Armenian and said that it
had to exterminate Azerbaijanis. He punched and kicked detainees
and hit them on the face, head and other parts of the body, then he
continued to beat them because he didn't get an answer by asking
who owns Garabagh, and plunging the tip of his knife between legs
of detainees, he said, "it is necessary to cut your organs that you
[Azerbaijanis] would not bring forth a generation.” He stabbed in
the scrotum of Mammad Kazimov, and because of the impact of the
blow, Mammad Kazimov used abusive words to Vagif Khachatryan in
Armenian. Following the abusive words, Vagif Khachatryan cut
several wounds on Kazimov's body and said: "let his blood flow
until he dies like a dog".
However, Vagif Khachatryan announced that he was not guilty.
