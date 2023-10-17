Three Vessels Leave Ports Of Odesa Via Black Sea Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of October 17, three vessels - Bull, Ramus and Bahar K - left Odesa ports via the temporary Black Sea corridor announced by Ukraine.



According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Centre for Transport Strategies (CTS) with reference to data from vessel traffic monitoring services.

On October 17, the general cargo ship Briza with a deadweight of 8,900 tonnes was heading to one of the Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Bull is a Panamax type bulker with a deadweight of 82,000 tonnes that entered the Ukrainian port for loading on October 12. The Ramus and Bahar K vessels with a deadweight of 6,000 tonnes and 8,300 tonnes, respectively, entered the port via the temporary corridor on October 13.

According to the estimates of the CTS, 33 vessels (including Briza) used the new route announced by Ukraine to enter the ports of Odesa region. For the exit (including five vessels that have been in the ports since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022), taking into account today's three ships, this figure reaches 24. A total of 57 ship passages in both directions were recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 10, 2023, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for merchant vessels sailing to/from the Black Sea seaports. These routes have primarily been used to allow civilian vessels in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi to leave since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

On September 16, Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that after using a temporary corridor to allow the vessels blocked by Russia's aggression to leave, other civilian vessels began using the route to get to and from Odesa seaports.