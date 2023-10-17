Kapital Bank Supports“Heydar Aliyev: 100 Engineering Hackathon”

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) With the general sponsorship of the Azerbaijan's first bank, an engineering hackathon was hosted to commemorate the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The opening ceremony of this intellectual competition, which took place at the Azerbaijan-French University, saw enthusiastic participation from students and members of the public. The event was a collaborative effort between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Fariz Latifov, the functional leader for programming at Kapital Bank, emphasized the key role that intellectual competitions play in nurturing the innovative capabilities of the youth.“Kapital Bank is at the forefront of technological innovation, actively crafting advanced solutions. The majority of our banking services can be accessed through the Birbank app, a testament to the skills and dedication of our engineers. This is why we prioritize the education and growth of our engineering talent. We understand that today's accomplished students are the future of our workforce; they will join us as colleagues, shaping the bank's evolution and contributing significantly to our ongoing success,” said Mr. Fariz Latifov.

After the inauguration, a hackathon kicked off, bringing together students from 21 higher educational institutions across the country. Thirty teams, participating in the competition, put their expertise to the test across three key areas:“Ecology and Environment”,“Transport and Logistics”, and“Technology and Innovation”. These teams showcased their creativity by proposing innovative solutions to challenges within these domains. Over the coming week, the teams' results will be assessed based on the criteria established by the scientific committee. The winners will be unveiled at the event titled“With Respect to the Past, With Faith in the Future: Modern Azerbaijani Youth, Followers of the Legacy of Heydar Aliyev” scheduled for October 21. During this event, three victorious teams will be announced and each winning team is set to receive a cash prize of AZN 2500.

