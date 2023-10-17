Kapital Bank Supports“Heydar Aliyev: 100 Engineering Hackathon”

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) With the general sponsorship of the Azerbaijan's first bank, an
engineering hackathon was hosted to commemorate the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The opening ceremony
of this intellectual competition, which took place at the
Azerbaijan-French University, saw enthusiastic participation from
students and members of the public. The event was a collaborative
effort between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Azerbaijan State
University of Oil and Industry.
At the opening ceremony, Mr. Fariz Latifov, the functional
leader for programming at Kapital Bank, emphasized the key role
that intellectual competitions play in nurturing the innovative
capabilities of the youth.“Kapital Bank is at the forefront of
technological innovation, actively crafting advanced solutions. The
majority of our banking services can be accessed through the
Birbank app, a testament to the skills and dedication of our
engineers. This is why we prioritize the education and growth of
our engineering talent. We understand that today's accomplished
students are the future of our workforce; they will join us as
colleagues, shaping the bank's evolution and contributing
significantly to our ongoing success,” said Mr. Fariz Latifov.
After the inauguration, a hackathon kicked off, bringing
together students from 21 higher educational institutions across
the country. Thirty teams, participating in the competition, put
their expertise to the test across three key areas:“Ecology and
Environment”,“Transport and Logistics”, and“Technology and
Innovation”. These teams showcased their creativity by proposing
innovative solutions to challenges within these domains. Over the
coming week, the teams' results will be assessed based on the
criteria established by the scientific committee. The winners will
be unveiled at the event titled“With Respect to the Past, With
Faith in the Future: Modern Azerbaijani Youth, Followers of the
Legacy of Heydar Aliyev” scheduled for October 21. During this
event, three victorious teams will be announced and each winning
team is set to receive a cash prize of AZN 2500.
