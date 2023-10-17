Israeli ambassador denies any humanitarian violations in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Israeli Ambassador to London, Tzipi Hotovely, dismissed claims of a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Speaking to Sky News, Hotovely asserted, "There is no humanitarian crisis," emphasizing that Israel is committed to the safety of its citizens while Hamas, the governing body in Gaza, bears the responsibility for the safety of Palestinians in the territory. The ambassador contended that Hamas had misused humanitarian aid, diverting resources towards the production of rockets aimed at Israeli civilians, rather than attending to the needs of its own population.



Hotovely further underscored that it is now incumbent upon Hamas to face the consequences for its actions, which included attacks on innocent Israelis and obstructing the evacuation of its own people. She emphasized that Israel is providing opportunities for Palestinians to seek shelter in safer areas, particularly in the southern part of the densely populated territory. The ambassador expressed regret that certain communities, such as Kfar Aza and Sderot, were not afforded the same opportunity.



The recent escalation of hostilities began on October 7 when Hamas, alongside allied groups, launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in civilian casualties in bordering areas and the taking of hostages. In response, Israel initiated countermeasures by targeting specific locations within Gaza. Subsequently, on Thursday, Israel issued an evacuation order for over one million Palestinian civilians, urging them to relocate to the southern regions of the densely populated territory.



The United Nations, along with various human rights organizations, condemned this evacuation directive, cautioning that it could lead to severe humanitarian repercussions. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, warned of the potentially devastating consequences this order might entail for the affected population. The situation in Gaza remains a subject of international concern, with diplomatic efforts underway to address the complexities of the conflict.



