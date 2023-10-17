Casio To Release G-STEEL With New Carbon Core Guard Structure

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, March 19, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. Announced today the release of the GST-B300, the latest addition to the G-STEEL line of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The GST-B300 is the first G-STEEL watch with a front button, which adopts a new Carbon Core Guard structure that delivers superior shock resistance by leveraging the lightness and outstanding rigidity of carbon fibre.



For the GST-B300 with a front button design, Casio developed a new Carbon Core Guard structure, which protects the module with a carbon case. Highly durable carbon fiber-reinforced resin is added not only to the center case, but also to the front and side button guards, providing even stronger resistance to shocks from above or below, or from any side.



The battery indicator at the 6 o'clock position, designed to evoke a brake disk, shows the remaining battery power by an arrow pointer and a curved red bar, providing visually interesting ways to check the battery.



As for functions, in addition to automatic time adjustment via Bluetooth ® when paired with a dedicated smartphone app, the watch features world time settings for over 300 cities as well as various alarm and countdown timer settings, all easy to use. It is also equipped with other practical functions such as the Tough Solar, a solar charging system developed by Casio, and a high-luminosity full auto double LED light. For the full line-up, please visit

Company :-Bezel Case Dial

User :- Bezel Case Dial

Email :

Phone :-323 522 4620

Mobile:- 323 522 4620

Url :-