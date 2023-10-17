EU To Maintain Sanctions On Iran Under Non-Proliferation Regime

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The EU Council of Ministers Tuesday decided to take the necessary steps to maintain sanctions under the EU non-proliferation regime on Iran.

The Council in a statement said there are valid reasons to refrain from lifting these restrictions on Transition Day (18 October 2023), as originally foreseen under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), the Iran nuclear deal.

The Councilآ's decision is in line with the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPoA, in view of Iran not fulfilling its commitments under the JCPoA, it noted.

The Council further said that it had adopted legal acts to maintain the designations, that had initially been imposed by the United Nations for individuals and entities involved in nuclear or ballistic missiles activities or affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

It also agreed to maintain sectoral and individual measures, existing under the EUآ's sanctions regime, notably those related to Iran nuclear proliferation, as well as arms and missile embargoes.

These steps do not amount to the imposition of additional EU sanctions on Iran. Moreover, all EU sanctions that had already been lifted under the JCPoA remain lifted, it added.

The decision follows the letter received on 14 September, by EU High Representative as Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the JCPoA, from the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom within the setting of the JCPoAآ's Dispute Resolution Mechanism.

The ministers stated that they stand ready to reverse their decision, should Iran fully implement its JCPoA commitments. (end)

nk













MENAFN17102023000071011013ID1107255845