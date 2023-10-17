Netanyahu cautions of extended conflict

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a resolute message on Monday, stating that the Israeli military is prepared for what he termed as a "long war," vowing to continue the fight until complete victory is achieved over adversaries. Speaking at the inauguration of the winter session of the national parliament, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel perceives itself to be in a battle for its very survival. He expressed unwavering confidence that his nation would ultimately secure a decisive triumph over Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group responsible for a surprise attack on Israeli territories near Gaza last week, resulting in significant casualties.



"This is a time of decisive struggle against those who are trying to destroy us. Our goal is victory, complete victory over Hamas, eliminating once and for all its power and the threat it poses to Israel," declared Netanyahu in his address. He underscored the gravity of the situation and the unwavering resolve of the Israeli military.



During his speech, the prime minister also made it clear that Israel stands prepared to retaliate against the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group should it attempt to intervene in the Israeli-

Palestinian conflict. Netanyahu issued a stern warning, stating, "I also have a message for Hezbollah: Do not test us in the north, do not repeat the mistake you once made, because now the price you will have to pay will be much higher." He further asserted that both Hezbollah and Hamas are viewed as integral components of what he referred to as the "axis of evil," a coalition he claimed was led by Iran. Netanyahu's remarks underscore the gravity of the situation and the firm stance Israel is taking in response to the ongoing conflict.



