Media: Israel rejects Zelensky`s visit

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed a wish to visit Israel, aiming to align his nation's cause with that of the Jewish state. However, it was conveyed to Zelensky that the timing was deemed inappropriate for such a trip, as reported by Ynet on Monday. The Ukrainian president had reportedly contemplated a joint visit with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Zelensky's intention to journey to Israel in a show of "solidarity" was initially disclosed by Axios last Wednesday. The proposed visit was anticipated to amplify international backing for Israel's defensive actions in response to the Hamas offensive in Gaza, as suggested by the report.



Shortly after the unexpected attack by Hamas on October 7, Zelensky unequivocally declared Ukraine's unwavering support for Israel. He called for a broader international show of solidarity with Israel, emphasizing its critical importance given the current circumstances. Zelensky articulated, "This is why I urge all leaders to visit Israel and show their support for the people. I'm not talking about any institutions, but about support for the people who suffered from terrorist attacks and are dying today," last week.



Concurrently, Zelensky expressed a degree of regret over the fact that the recent escalation in the Middle East had diverted attention away from Ukraine. He noted that the Ukrainian conflict had receded from Western media coverage, yielding the spotlight to the situation in Israel. In an interview with France 2 last Tuesday, Zelensky underscored, "If international attention shifts away from Ukraine, one way or another, it will have consequences. The fate of Ukraine depends on the unity of the rest of the world."



