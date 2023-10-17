Rain With Strong Wind And Thunder Expected Tomorrow: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Latest weather charts indicate rain cloud formation in the country stated the Qatar Meteorology Department.

It added that the department expects, tomorrow and day after, October 18 and 19, rain cloud formation, which could be accompanied with thunder and strong wind at times.

This weather condition will prevail in various parts of the country.

Prior to this in a weather report, the department had announced the beginning of Al Wasmi season that is usually marked by rainfall in its early days.

During this 52-day period that lasts until December 6, the temperatures drop in Doha.