Iran's Southwest Earthquakes Pose No Danger To Qatar

Doha, Qatar: An official at the Qatar Meteorology Department affirmed that the earthquake series that struck southwest Iran on Monday morning poses no danger to the State of Qatar.

In a press statement, the official said that the earthquakes started at 7:59am Qatar local time with a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, followed by two more earthquakes, one with a 5.7 magnitude at 8:10 Qatar local time and the other with a 5.5 magnitude at 11:22 Qatar local time.

The official reassured all the State of Qatar's citizens and residents, stressing that such earthquakes do not pose any danger to the State of Qatar.

The Arabian, Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet in the region, making it prone to severe earthquakes.