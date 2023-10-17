The 2024 MUSE Photography Awards Now Officially Open For Sublime Photographic Entries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The International Awards Associate (IAA) is now proud to unveil the prestigious 2024 MUSE Photography Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is now proud to unveil the prestigious 2024 MUSE Photography Awards . Welcoming entries from around the globe, the award invites photographers of every caliber – be it professional, amateur, or student – to showcase their unique stories through personal lenses. Free from constraints, MUSE encourages participants to let their creativity flow uninhibited, crafting images that leave an indelible impression on viewers.

"As we step into another illustrious year of the MUSE Photography Awards, we are on a quest to celebrate the uncharted brilliance within the world of photographical creativity," stated Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. "The saga of visual storytelling is profound and ever-evolving. With the MUSE Awards, we aim to spotlight and embrace the varied tales that tap into the legacies of photographers from every corner."

2024 MUSE Theme: Shaping Legacies

Heralding a new chapter, the 2024 MUSE Photography Awards introduces its evocative theme:“Shaping Legacies”. Every photographer, with each click, has the potential to craft lasting impressions and immortal narratives. This award stands as a testament to the dedication in acknowledging the legacies behind each photograph. While each image might capture but a fleeting moment, its resonance and depth have the power to influence generations.

MUSE Photography Awards Categories

In its quest to embrace the diverse tapestry of photographic art, the MUSE Photography Awards presents a comprehensive array of categories. These are carefully curated to empower photographers across varying genres to unveil their innovative artistry. Categories span across Architecture, Black & White, Commercial, Editorial, Event, Fine Art, Mobile, Nature, People, and a unique Special Category, each crafted to celebrate distinct photographic expressions.

Application Fees and Deadlines

At the heart of the MUSE Photography Awards, the commitment remains unwavering, offering consistent entry fees combined with a seamless submission experience, exclusively through the official website. This approach ensures that photographers from diverse backgrounds across the globe can be recognized and celebrated for their exceptional work. The entry fees also remain consistent, priced at $30 for professional submissions and $25 for amateur or student entries.

The MUSE Awards stands as a beacon, celebrating photographers who intertwine a global vision with enchanting intricacies, setting new industry benchmarks. The Early Bird submission period commences on October 13, 2023, while the Full Results will be announced on April 12, 2024.

MUSE Photography Awards Prizes

The esteemed panel of jurors is meticulously selected to ensure a credible and just evaluation process. MUSE celebrates excellence through multiple winning levels, distinguishing between the MUSE Photographers of the Year , Category Winners of the Year, Platinum Winners, Gold Winners, and Silver Winners. Beyond these accolades, the Professional and Amateur/Student Photographers of the Year will be honored with cash prizes of $3,000 and $2,000 respectively, while also coming with a 2024 Limited Edition MUSE Statuette, adorned with personalized engravings. Furthermore, all Category Winners of the Year, spanning both Professional and Amateur/Student categories, will receive cash prizes of $100 each.

"The essence of photography isn't just in its visual allure; it's the soul and emotion photographers infuse into their craft, resonating deeply with those privileged to behold it," remarked Thomas. "As we embark on this next chapter, MUSE stands ready to champion a surge of creativity that promises to transform the world, one captivating image at a time."

For more photo contest submissions and entry forms, kindly visit the official website here: .

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.



