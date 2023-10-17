Zyler Virtual Try-On Drives Over 30% Of Sales On John Lewis Fashion Rental Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fashion meets innovation at John Lewis, fuels conversions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zyler, AI-powered virtual fashion try-on software, has announced that over 30% of sales made on the fashion rental site of UK retail giant John Lewis now follow a Zyler visualisation. The John Lewis Fashion Rental site is powered by HURR, a leading fashion rental platform provider.Key findings.Over 30% of sales come from Zyler users.16% of web visitors engage with Zyler.Average of 52 outfits viewed per user“These findings exceeded our expectations and demonstrate a huge customer response to our try-on technology”, comments Zyler CEO Alexander Berend.“There is a significant sales contribution from Zyler users, strong engagement among website visitors, and a high number of outfits viewed per Zyler user.”The "Try it On" feature on the John Lewis Fashion Rental website is powered by Zyler's advanced virtual try-on technology – an innovative and convenient AI tool for customers looking to rent clothing. Customers can see how an outfit looks on them online before they rent it – which is crucial because many are looking to rent clothing for an important and time-sensitive event. Customers upload a headshot and sizing information to try the outfit on virtually, from the comfort of their own home. This ensures that the virtual try-on experience is as accurate as possible.Danielle Gagola, Innovation Lead at John Lewis, says: "Whatever special event they might be attending, at John Lewis we're always looking for ways to help our customers look and feel their best. It has been so exciting to offer styling support in a digital environment using the Zyler technology, and the impressive results we've seen from the first few months shows it's resonating with our customers too. As we move into Winter, we're looking forward to even more customers using the Virtual Try-On service to find that perfect Christmas Party outfit.Zyler's innovative, AI-driven technology is turning out to be a game-changer that satisfies consumers' need for convenience, personalization, and a seamless shopping experience. It is also a fun and interactive way to improve their shopping experience. The“Try it On” feature on the John Lewis Fashion Rental platform enhances the rental experience by providing customers with a more enjoyable and personalized way to explore and choose outfits. This reduces uncertainty and increases the likelihood of satisfaction with their rental choices as well as empowers shoppers.You can see Zyler technology working on the John Lewis website:Find out more about Zyler Virtual Try-On: .Please contact with any media queries.Notes to Editors﻿About ZylerZyler is an AI-powered virtual try-on solution for fashion brands and retailers that allows their customers to try on clothing in just a few simple steps. Zyler was created by Anthropics Technology – an AI technology solutions company and the world leader in AI clothing software, based in London, UK. Virtual try-on helps customers discover styles and outfits and is designed to improve shopping experience. Only a headshot and sizing information is needed for the customer to start trying clothing on virtually on the retailer's website. Further details can be found at: .About John LewisThe John Lewis Partnership owns and operates two of Britain's best-loved retail brands - John Lewis and Waitrose. Started as an experiment over a century ago, The Partnership is now the largest employee-owned business in the UK, with over 74,000 employees who are all Partners in the business. John Lewis operates 34 shops plus one outlet across the UK as well as johnlewis.John Lewis Fashion Rental is an online platform for renting womenswear. This new rental platform encourages a more sustainable way of shopping that doesn't cost the earth. It is a carefully curated collection of stylish new designer brands as well as existing John Lewis favorites. Find out more at johnlewisfashionrental/.About HurrHURR Enterprise powers the circular strategies for 130+ category-defining retailers and fashion brands. Find out more at hurrenterprise/.Media contacts

Zyler Press Office

Zyler Press Office

