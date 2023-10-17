Canada describes army flying by Chinese military as ‘reckless’

(MENAFN) Canada's Defense Minister, Bill Blair, has voiced serious concerns over what he termed as "dangerous" maneuvers executed by Chinese military pilots over the East China Sea. This criticism follows an incident earlier on Monday when a Canadian surveillance plane was intercepted by warplanes belonging to the People’s Liberation Army. The encounter transpired while the Canadian aircraft was engaged in patrolling shipping routes to enforce sanctions against North Korea. Blair expressed his apprehension over the "unprofessional" actions of the Chinese pilots, emphasizing that such behaviors are inherently perilous and irresponsible. He pledged to communicate Canada's strong disapproval to the People’s Republic of China through appropriate channels.



Further elaborating on the incident, Blair underscored that the Chinese military routinely interacts with Canadian forces participating in United Nations-led missions for sanctions enforcement. However, he asserted that this particular interaction put Canadian personnel in a position of risk, warranting immediate attention and diplomatic action. Canada's Global News had previously reported that one of the Chinese jets had approached the Canadian CP-140 Aurora at an alarmingly close distance of just five meters, subsequently releasing several flares.



Notably, news crews from both Radio Canada and Global News were on board the aircraft during this harrowing event.



Adding his account of the situation, Major General Iain Huddleston, who was also present during the interception, affirmed that the Canadian plane was unequivocally situated within international airspace at the time of the encounter. He characterized the Chinese intercept as "very aggressive" and criticized it as a display of unprofessional conduct. The incident underscores the significance of maintaining international norms and safety protocols, particularly in areas where military forces of different nations come into close proximity.



