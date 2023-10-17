Amazon rivers faces worst drought in over century, drops to lowest levels

(MENAFN) In the heart of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, the rivers have reached their lowest water levels in over a century due to an unprecedented drought. This extreme weather phenomenon is causing significant disruptions to the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and is taking a toll on the delicate jungle ecosystem.



For instance, the port of Manaus, the largest city in the region and situated at the confluence of the Rio Negro and the Amazon River, reported a water level of 13.59 meters (44.6 feet) on Monday, a stark contrast to the 17.60 meters recorded a year ago, according to data on its website. This marks the lowest water level in over a century, surpassing the previous record set in 2010.



As a result of the rapidly diminishing water levels in the Amazon's tributaries, boats are stranded, making it nearly impossible to deliver essential supplies, including food and water, to remote villages. Furthermore, the unusually high water temperatures are suspected of causing the deaths of more than 100 endangered river dolphins, further threatening the region's unique wildlife.



Amid months of drought, a glimmer of hope emerged when a Brazilian non-governmental organization (NGO) provided relief supplies to rainforest communities like Pedro Mendonca's, bringing much-needed assistance to the people living along the riverside near Manaus.



“We have gone three months without rain here in our community,” declared Mendonca, who resides in Santa Helena do Ingles, in the west of Manaus, which is the capital of Amazonas state. “It is much hotter than past droughts.”



The Brazilian government's disaster alert center, Cemaden, reports that certain regions of the Amazon have experienced their driest period from July to September since 1980.



The ongoing drought has been attributed by Brazil's Science Ministry to the emergence of the El Niño climate phenomenon this year, which is responsible for triggering extreme weather patterns on a global scale. In a statement made earlier this month, the ministry indicated that this drought is anticipated to persist at least until December, coinciding with the projected peak of El Niño's effects.

