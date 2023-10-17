Media: us sends 2,000 navy soldiers to Israeli shore

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Pentagon has dispatched 2,000 marines and sailors to the waters off the coast of Israel as a demonstration of strength in the region, as reported by a TV news agency, citing anonymous United States officials. This deployment comes in the midst of intense hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants, resulting in a substantial loss of life over the course of this month.



The specialized 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, constituting a "rapid response force," is en route to Israel aboard the USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship previously stationed in the Gulf of Oman. While officials did not disclose the unit's precise destination, nor confirm whether it would link up with the two United States carrier strike groups positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean, the purpose of this naval mobilization is purportedly to convey a message of deterrence to both Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. It's worth noting that certain United States warships have recently conducted patrols in waters close to the Islamic Republic.



In a separate development, on Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued orders for an additional 2,000 troops to prepare for a potential mission focused on "medical and logistical support" within Israel, as reported by multiple news agencies. Nevertheless, personnel at the Pentagon emphasized that this directive does not imply a definitive commitment of direct United States involvement in the conflict involving the Gaza-based militant group Hamas. They underscored that the White House is keen on avoiding any suggestion that American troops might become entangled in an active military confrontation. This move is more aligned with a preparedness to provide assistance in a support capacity, rather than direct combat engagement.



