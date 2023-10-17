Germany witnesses’ burnings of Israeli flag

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged of Israeli flags being deliberately torn down and burned in various cities across Germany, as confirmed by local authorities and media outlets. These flags had been displayed outside city halls and public buildings in a show of solidarity with Israel, following a deadly attack perpetrated by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas on October 7. The incidents occurred notably in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg, where flags were vandalized in at least 12 cities, according to the news program Tagesschau.



In Aachen, on Monday night, an individual removed the Israeli flag raised on a pole outside the city hall and set it ablaze. Similarly, in Witten, the flag was taken down twice, with the most recent incident occurring on Friday night. Additionally, an Israeli flag displayed outside a Protestant church in Bad Saeckingen was targeted with eggs. Further reports from various cities including Mainz (Rhineland-Palatinate), Erfurt (Thuringia), Stralsund (Mecklenburg-



Western Pomerania), and Stade (Lower Saxony) highlight instances where Israeli national symbols were either forcibly removed, stolen, or destroyed.



Stade's Mayor, Soenke Hartlef, vehemently condemned the attack on the city hall, expressing hope for a thorough investigation by the police. He affirmed the city's commitment to continue displaying solidarity with Israel, vowing to maintain the flag at the historic city hall despite, and particularly in light of, this distressing incident. These acts of vandalism highlight the gravity of the situation and underscore the imperative for communities to stand united against such displays of hostility.



